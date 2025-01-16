EA SPORTS WRC 24 Le Maestros DLC announced

EA has officially announced the new Le Maestros Content Pack for EA SPORTS WRC. The first content drop of the EA SPORTS WRC 24 Season Expansion arrives on January 28, 2025. It is a love letter to rally racing, paying a respectful nod to French drivers of the 90s and early 2010s. This DLC will include a slew of fresh content, ranging from a dozen new tracks to vehicles and liveries.

Fans eager for more racing goodness should be delighted with what's in store. Here are the full details of what's on the horizon.

What is included in EA SPORTS WRC 24's La Maestros DLC?

Drive across Monte Carlo in varied weather conditions (Image via EA Sports)

The EA SPORTS WRC 24 La Maestros pack will be available on all platforms via the Season Pass and includes 12 unique tracks across the regions of Monte Carlo and Portugal boasting challenging twists and turns. These are:

Monte Carlo:

Briançonnet-Entrevaux (14.3km)

Entrevaux-Briançonnet (13.7km)

Les Vénières (6.9km)

Parbiou (6.2km)

Le Champ (7.4km)

Pertus (7.4km)

Portugal:

Fafe (11.3km)

Vila Pouca (11km)

Barbosa (5.7km)

Passos (5.5km)

Moreira do Rei (5.5km)

Ruivães (5.5km)

We also get a new vehicle class — WRC 2012-2016 — besides six new cars, which include some iconic ones like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC 2013 and Peugeot 206 S1600. The full list of vehicles is as follows:

Citroën C2 R2 Max

Citroën C3 WRC

Citroën DS3 WRC ’12

Citroën Xsara Kit Car

Peugeot 206 S1600

Volkswagen Polo R WRC 2013

Several exciting new options await (Image via EA Sports)

Additionally, there are 17 different liveries available:

Citroën C2 R2 Max: “Launch Livery” (2008)

Citroën C2 S1600: Sébastien Ogier (2008)

Citroën C3 WRC: “Citroën” (2018)

Citroën C3 WRC: "Citroën" (2018)

Citroën C3 WRC: Sébastien Ogier (2019)

Citroën C4 WRC: “Citroën” (2010)

Citroën C4 WRC: Sébastien Ogier (2010)

Citroën DS3 WRC ’12: “Citroën” (2012)

Citroën DS3 WRC ’12: Sébastien Ogier (2011)

Citroën Xsara Kit Car: “Citroën” (1999)

Citroën Xsara WRC: “Citroën” (2005)

Citroën Xsara WRC: “Kronos Racing” (2006)

Ford Fiesta WRC: Sébastien Ogier (2018)

Peugeot 206 Rally: Gilles Panizzi (2003)

Peugeot 206 S1600: “Total Livery” (2002)

ŠKODA Fabia WRC: “Factory Livery” (2003)

Volkswagen Polo R WRC 2013: Sébastien Ogier (2013)

EA SPORTS WRC 24 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

