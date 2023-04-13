eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 patch notes: Major changes to player development, progression reset, and more

The recent eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 update has kicked off the game's fourth season with plenty of new events for players to enjoy. Titled “Develop. Design. Define,” the latest patch celebrates the game’s very first anniversary. Naturally, Konami has made several modifications to how the simulation video game's core mechanics work. These changes will likely benefit all players and their Dream Team squads.

Additionally, eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 includes several tweaks to the overall gameplay experience. The developers have been busy collecting community feedback and implementing routine changes to slowly but surely improve the game. Some of the current modifications will improve the overall balance of gameplay mechanics. Let’s take a closer look at all the changes introduced in the eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 patch.

The eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 patch has finally brought some heavily requested features from fans

One of the major changes introduced by the eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 patch is the ability to reset progress. Players can grow their Dream Team cards and develop them however they want. Unfortunately, there's no way to reset the progression of a card once it’s done. Starting now, players can develop footballers from scratch and address any errors that they might have made.

eFootball @play_eFootball The eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 update is now live



And with that, the new Season "Develop. Design. Define." has also begun!



This update sees new features which will provide an evolved team building experience



Then comes the ability to grow a card’s overall to above 100. So far, no card could go above 99 in the game. All of this has changed with the eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 patch, with the overall of a footballer now capable of crossing 100 in the game. As mentioned above, a few important changes have been made to the title's gameplay as well.

eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 gameplay changes

Passing

Fixed the issue regarding free kicks where the taker may not be able to play a Low Pass behind him.

Implemented adjustments so that crosses towards the far side are now aimed at a height that is easier for the receiving player to control, as previously crosses towards the far side were sometimes aimed too low.

Implemented adjustments to the pass route and speed of through passes played towards a teammate in the direction of the team's own half, as previously this particular type of through passes may be played too far forward in an excessively slow place.

Implemented adjustments to the pass route and speed of through passes played diagonally backwards towards a teammate running towards the goal just as the player is running alongside an opponent, as previously these particular types of through passes may be played in an excessively slow pace.

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue of poor response that happens when playing Low Passes in the opposite direction of the player's direction of movement.

Implemented adjustments so that when receiving a pass that comes slightly behind the body while running, it is now easier to play an one-touch pass off the oncoming ball.

Traps

Implemented changes so that players will no longer kick the ball away strongly when dispossessing the opponent in a Match-up, as previously players may do so when dispossessing the opponent in a Match-up while dashing.

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue where players attempting to trap the ball midair may fail and instead see the ball hit the body.

Implemented adjustments to the triggering conditions of players receiving an oncoming ball while performing the Marseille Turn, so that the move will only be performed in scenarios where it is deemed most effective and appropriate.

Defense

Implemented adjustments regarding Match-up so that as players are further away from the opposition ball-holder, they will have more freedom of movement which in turn allow for easier interceptions.

Fixed the issue where, if the Clear command is entered in succession when defending, the Power Gauge would remain displayed even after the clearance has been performed, preventing cursor changes.

Fixed the issue in 1 vs 1 scenarios where the defending player may unnaturally lose his balance or slip and fall in ways that did not suit the in-match situation.

Fixed the issue where immediately after being dispossessed, the player may be able to start defending in an unnaturally quick manner.

Fixed the issue where players may not attempt to block Low Passes that are slightly floating off the ground even if they are able to do so.

Fixed the issue in defensive scenarios where teammates not under the cursor may perform an unnecessary block against shots that have already been blocked.

Fixed the issue where even after the opposition player has controlled the oncoming pass, the defending player may still make a tackle behind the opponent regardless of the fact that the ball is not there.

Goalkeeper

Implemented adjustments so that when goalkeepers make a fingertip save, it is now easier for the ball to be deflected further outside of the goal, as previously the speed and direction of the saved ball may be inappropriate.

Fouls

Implemented adjustments to decrease the frequency of fouls called when making contact with an opponent with a sliding pass, shot, or block, as previously these kind of movement may result in excessive calls of fouls.

Implemented adjustments to the foul-decision logic, as tackles such as sliding tackles may be called as foul even though the ball was played.

Implemented changes regarding offside decisions for oncoming midair balls such as Lofted Passes so that the offside will only be called when the ball is near the attacking player, as previously offside may be called prematurely, as the ball looked to be reaching a defending player first.

Implemented fixes regarding foul decisions so that when the defending player makes a delayed tackle after the opponent has already taken a touch, or when a tackle is made from behind an opponent which completely misses the ball, those plays will now result in fouls.

Implemented adjustments so that fouls will be called when attacking players lose their balance after making body contact with defending players when dribbling or controlling the ball, in a move that is not a tackle.

AI

Implemented adjustments so that players in an offside position will quickly make themselves onside according to the situations.

Fixed the issue regarding 1-2 Pass (Forwards) where the player dashing forward will unnaturally slow down as the pass is played behind the opposition's last line of defense, even though the player should be dashing in front of goal.

Implemented fixes regarding the issue where players instructed to perform Pass-and-run (Cross Over) would continue the crossover movement despite being in an offside position, so that when said player is in an offside position, the crossover movement will be halted and the player will make himself onside.

Implemented adjustments so that during the timeframe between the pass input and the actual kick, the player who makes the run behind the opposition defense line will not make an unnecessary lateral movement.

Fixed the issue where, when a pass was played behind the opposition defense line, the player who runs to receive the pass may slow down unnecessarily.

Implemented adjustments to the running speed of players anticipating an oncoming cross, as previously when a pass is played towards the opposition defense line, players in anticipation of a subsequent cross may slow down unnecessarily.

Implemented adjustments to the running direction of players, as players who make a run alongside the opposition may change direction after a pass command is inputted, resulting in the subsequent pass being intercepted by the opposition.

Implemented adjustments to the running direction of flank players, as flank players may move towards the center too quickly and get too close to opposition players during counter attacks, making it difficult for them to receive passes.

Implemented adjustments to player movement so that when in attacking scenarios, teammates around a player who is trying to keep the ball or perform one-touch plays will avoid colliding with the ball in a more appropriate manner.

Implemented adjustments to the positioning of defending players during kickoff so that they will adopt a more central position, as previously the central area of defense were easily breached during kickoff.

Fixed the issue where, when a pass is made by the attacking side, defending players on the last line of defense may inadvertently leave their positions and move forward.

Fixed the issue regarding defensive positioning where position changes are not performed as needed.

Implemented adjustments to the marking position and decision-making of fullback players during man-marking scenarios, as they may position themselves to the middle of the field without passing their man-marking duties onto a teammate.

Implemented adjustments so that when players get up after falling, they will make more appropriate decisions about the direction in which to get up, with regards to the surroundings.

eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 other gameplay enhancements

Implemented adjustments to players with the Player Skill "Fighting Spirit" so that comparing to players without the Player Skill, their shooting and passing accuracy is less reduced when under pressure, such as when opposition players are nearby.

Fixed the issue where entering 1-2 Pass (Forwards) and Pass-and-run (Cross Over) commands during set pieces do not trigger the respective maneuvers.

Implemented adjustments to the cursor switching conditions. This improves upon an issue where the cursor may be switched to players who have difficulty entering the drop zone of midair balls, such as clearances.

Fixed the issue where inappropriate cursor switches may occur for low floating balls when Cursor Change is set to [Manual].

eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 global improvements

Implemented adjustments so that the match statistics and substitutions displayed in-match will not interfere with play.

Implemented adjustments to the matchmaking loading screen.

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode and to matches with the aim of improving the overall gaming experience.

eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 general fixes

The application may crash due to an error.

When inputting a kick command in-match, the Power Gauge may immediately disappear, and the kick may not be performed.

When the connection is lost during an online match, a dark screen may be displayed for more than one minute, followed by an error message that is not appropriate for the situation.

Subbing off the player who has given a penalty kick to the opposition immediately after the foul may result in the Player Card of the replacing player being displayed in the subsequent replay scene.

During the first half kickoff, performing the "2nd Taker" command with pending substitutions in Game Plan will result in player substitutions occurring before the kickoff.

When employing [Defensive] Preset Tactics in-match, turning [Use Sub-tactic] to "Off" in Game Plan will result in the [Defensive] Game Plan to be still in use.

During corner kicks, players defending near the goal posts and other moving players may overlap.

After the start of a match, the referee's uniform may be in the same color as one of the teams, making it difficult to distinguish him from a player.

The yellow card icon may not be displayed in the Player Name Box for players that had been presented a yellow card.

In [My Team] > [Managers], performing any Manager Actions will result in the page being scrolled back to the top.

Shooting towards the team's own half may result in the number of "Shots on Target" being increased under Team Stats.

Red cards may not be given out for malicious fouls.

For penalty kicks in matches, another player's name may instead be displayed in place of the penalty taker's name.

When restarting with a seamless free kick, the ball may fly out of position the moment it is kicked.

After scoring a goal, players other than the goal-scorer may crash towards obstacles outside of the field during the celebration cutscene.

Texts may be displayed incorrectly in certain languages.

eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 updates and additions

The team structure of American League has been updated with data from the new season.

The country name of Türkiye has been changed in some languages.

The following data has also been updated:

Team data

Player photos, graphics, and data

Manager photos and data

Uniforms

Stadium graphics

Cleats

Balls

Club emblems

National Team emblems

Field-side advertising boards

Commentary

Chants

eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 additional features

Added a new feature "Skill Training" for users to add a maximum of 5 random Additional Skills onto players.

Added a new feature "Legacy Transfer" for users to transfer the Experience Points and Additional Skills of one player to another.

Implemented changes so that players' displayed Overall Rating will now exceed 100.

Player slots quota can now be gradually expanded to a maximum of 900 using GP.

Updated selectable Authentic Teams in "Trial Match" and "Friend Match".

It remains to be seen how the community will respond to the latest eFootball 2023 v2.5.0 patch. While it definitely offers some improvements, certain popular features like the Manager mode are still missing from the game.

