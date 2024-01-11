eFootball 2024 700 million downloads campaign: Event dates, free rewards, and more

Konami is all set to introduce the eFootball 2024 700 million downloads campaign for the fans, which will offer plenty of valuable freebies to players across PC and consoles. Despite the massive criticism over the last few years, the developers of the popular video game have ensured that there's enough compensation for the fans for their undying loyalty. The upcoming event will have plenty in store to interest everyone.

The eFootball 2024 700 million downloads campaign is evidence of something that's no mean feat. Although the game's available for free on PC, consoles, and mobile devices, it has had its fair share of naysayers as well.

Despite all the problems it has faced, the football game is in a far better place now, and the upcoming offerings in the Dream Team mode will certainly delight all the players.

When will the eFootball 2024 700 million downloads campaign go live?

Expand Tweet

The upcoming set of events will start on January 11, 2024, and will continue until February 1, 2024. The dates will be the same for both PC and console players. Moreover, the duration of certain events within the main celebrations might be different from the full window.

All eFootball 2024 700 million downloads campaign rewards

The upcoming campaign will be divided into several parts, and these will be lucrative items to get from all of them:

A special login present will be provided three times, and each of them will contain a POTW draw. This item usually requires eFootball coins to open.

A special login bonus will also be provided on a daily basis that will reward one Epic Worldwide clubs draw. There's always a chance for players to get an epic card from this draw.

Additional campaign objectives that offer up to 210 eFootball coins, 100,000 EXP points, and 200,000 GP.

Tour Events offering up to 210,000 GP and 180,000 EXP points.

Challenge event providing Skill Boosts and up to 90,000 EXP points.

How to get all the eFootball 2024 700 million downloads campaign rewards

The upcoming rewards will allow players to get special cards (Image via Konami)

Some of the rewards, like the POTW and Epic Worldwide clubs, can be obtained by simply logging into the game. It doesn't even matter if players play a match or not. Just logging in will be enough to secure their rewards in the game's inbox.

For the remaining items, users will need to play the respective challenges/tour matches to complete the objectives and unlock all the rewards.