“Eiffel Tower is celebrating” - Twitter users react as Elon Musk gets ratio’d by French streamer Arkunir

The official Twitter page of the Eiffel Tower shared a post celebrating Elon Musk getting ratio'd by French Twitch streamer and internet personality Arkunir. For context, Elon Musk posted a tweet on November 8 stating:

"Twitter is the worst! But also the best."

This was met with a brutal reply from Arkunir, ratioing the new Twitter CEO. For those unaware, "ratio" is a term used to describe a reply to a tweet that receives more likes and retweets than the original tweet itself.

Arkunir is himself quite popular when it comes to dishing out ratios. In July 2021, he famously ratio'd French President Emmanuel Macron when the latter replied to a tweet from the streamer. However, Elon Musk is possibly his biggest "ratio" victim yet - one that is even celebrated by the Eiffel Tower.

Populism Updates @PopulismUpdates Good morning, Elon Musk was ratio'd by a French Twitch streamer and the Eiffel Tower (official) is celebrating Good morning, Elon Musk was ratio'd by a French Twitch streamer and the Eiffel Tower (official) is celebrating https://t.co/fj2sFaAc1m

Eiffel Tower and the internet community celebrate Elon Musk getting ratio'd by Arkunir

It is fair to say that the internet community is none too pleased with Elon Musk's latest policy announcement regarding the "blue tick." According to the Tesla CEO, moving forward, users will be required to pay a monthly fee of $8 to obtain the verification tick on their profiles.

Since postulating the idea, netizens have been extremely critical of the new policy. Arkunir is certainly one of them. He expressed his disagreement with the new policy by brutally trolling the world's richest person.

In a seemingly casual tweet, Elon Musk was ratio'd by the streamer. In the replies, the Frenchman said:

"Where are you going ? Take this ratio again and don't delete this time."

Arkunir @Arkunir @elonmusk Where are you going ? Take this ratio again and don't delete this time. @elonmusk Where are you going ? Take this ratio again and don't delete this time.

The Tweet has already received over 600K likes and over 70K retweets - a figure that is still rising. To ratify this ratio, Elon Musk's tweet has managed to garner 491K likes and 42K retweets.

Following this, the official Twitter page of the Eiffel Tower responded to the thread by sharing a picture depicting Arkunir at the peak of the tower, while Elon Musk was represented by the Statue of Liberty, which is smaller in size.

The Eiffel Tower's reply has also gone on to receive a lot of likes and retweets - 49K in total (at the time of writing).

The internet community has also joined hands to send their reaction to the Twitter CEO getting trolled. Here are some of the comments:

With dissent against the new policy growing in numbers with each passing day, Elon Musk has an important decision to make in the coming weeks or months. The $8 regulation has yet to be deployed.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes