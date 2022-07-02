Elon Musk returns to Twitter to pay tribute to Technoblade

Elon Musk took to Twitter to pay tribute to the deceased Alex "Technoblade" after a 10-day hiatus from his social media account. The SpaceX CEO has been on a digital detox since June 21. However, earlier today, the 51-year-old business tycoon broke his social media hiatus and made a return to Twitter where he has over 100 million followers to share a picture tributing the former Minecraft gamer.

Technoblade passed away earlier this week due to stage 4 cancer. Since the news of his demise broke, many streamers and internet personalities gathered to pay homage to the YouTuber, and Elon Musk added himself to the list earlier today after sharing a heartfelt quote.

Elon Musk shares a quote from Sonic the Hedgehog to pay tribute to Technoblade

Elon Musk, whose net worth is estimated to be over $200 billion, is also an avid crypto trader and gamer. The SpaceX CEO took over a week-long social media detox despite being in the middle of a speculated takeover of Twitter. Earlier today, Elon Musk came back on Twitter to share his thoughts on the tragic demise of Technoblade.

The 23-year-old Minecraft streamer, who passed away due to Sarcoma, was one of the most beloved personalities in the Minecraft community. Many streamers, including Mizkif, Ludwig, Dream, Pokimane, TommyInnit, and Jacksepticeye, shared words of condolences to his family through their social media accounts. Additionally, the Tesla founder took time off his busy schedule to pay homage to the deceased Minecraft streamer and gamer. Sharing a picture on Twitter, the 51-year-old captioned:

"Wise words from SJM"

Some fans pointed out that there was a statistical inaccuracy in the post. The picture showed that the former streamer had 12 billion subscribers, which appears to have been a typo that the business tycoon forgot to correct.

The 10-day hiatus is by far the longest time Elon Musk has been off Twitter. Last year, he had announced that he would be taking a break from social media but resumed Twitter the following day itself. After sharing his tribute to Technoblade, Elon also shared a post with the Pope today.

Fans gathered under Elon's tweet to share their tributes as well

The gaming community has been mourning since the news of the untimely and tragic demise of the Minecraft streamer. People have been offering support with their warm gestures towards Techno's father and family. Some are sharing tribute posts and videos of the 23-year-old streamer.

Life is PRECIOUS, it can be gone in a second and w/out warning. NEVER take your loved ones for granted...

The greatest lesson I have learned in life is from my deceased husband...Life is PRECIOUS, it can be gone in a second and w/out warning. NEVER take your loved ones for granted...ALWAYS treat each person you love like it might be the last time you are with them. It might be.

