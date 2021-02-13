Engima Gaming and Lokesh Gamer dominate leaderboards after initial two matches of the Sportskeeda Fire Fire Invitational 2021

The Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational kicked off today with top influencers and teams from all across India battling it out for the ultimate championship title.

The League stage started with the initial two matches for Group A of Day-1. Engima Gaming lead the points table with 31 points.

match 1 standings

The first match was won by the Lokesh Gamer team (Team LR7) with 10 kills to their name. Vishal from Team LR7 played exceptionally well in this match initially securing six Kills. He showed steel nerves in the end zone and clutched a 1v2 against Enigma Gaming to ensure the Booyah for his team. Engima Gaming and Villian Gaming also secured many kills and finished in the 2nd and 3rd spot.

In the second match on Purgatory, Villian Gaming took their chance. It secured the Booyah by eliminating Engima Gaming. 4 Unknown Lvl also has a decent third-place finish in this match.

match 2 standings

Engima and Lokesh Gamer dominated the initial two matches, with Engima Gaming defending a marginal lead of two points. Villain Gaming placed in a close third. It would be intriguing to see what unfolds in Group A's remaining two matches.

The tournament awards a total prize pool of ₹50,000. The tournament winner will be awarded a prize of ₹25,000 while the first and the second runner-ups will be awarded ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

The Sportskeeda Invitational also promises exciting rewards for viewers throughout the tournament, with DJ Alok's character being awarded for completing specific goals.

Livestream Like targets for DJ Alok Giveaway:

2k likes - 5 DJ Alok giveaway

10k likes - 10 DJ Alok giveaway

25K likes - 25 DJ Alok giveaway

50K likes - 50 DJ Alok giveaway

100k likes - 100 DJ Alok giveaway

300k likes - 500 DJ Alok giveaway

Schedule for the Day:

League Stage (Day 1): 13th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)

Group A

Match 1 - Bermuda: Lokesh Gamer (Team LR7)

Match 2 - Purgatory: Villain Gaming

Match 3 - Kalahari: TBD

Match 4 - Bermuda: TBD

Group B

Match 1 - Bermuda: TBD

Match 2 - Purgatory: TBD

Match 3 - Kalahari: TBD

Match 4 - Bermuda: TBD