Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers Lego Builder's Journey for free on Day 7

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is about to reach the one-week mark, and Lego Builder's Journey is available for free as part of the Day Seven offers. This title is an arcade offering centered around solving puzzles.

Unlike the six previous items that the sale saw become available for free, this game provides a wonderful opportunity for all players to showcase their creativity; it's a virtual recreation of what people typically do with Lego blocks in the real world.

Lego Builder's Journey is free thanks to Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

Lego Builder's Journey is developed by Light Brick Studio and is perfect for those seeking to use their creativity. The game follows a free-form experience, and there are no restrictions on what players can build. However, it also offers some challenges that will test gamers in the world of Lego bricks.

This arcade title has a Creative mode that acts as a sandbox feature. It allows players absolute freedom and gives them all the tools they require to create something they love and show it to the world.

Lego Builder's Journey isn't a free game. That said, should gamers claim it for their accounts within the next 23 hours through the Epic Games site, they won't have to pay a dime. This is all thanks to the Epic Games Store Holiday 15-day sale, which allows players to expand their library with 15 premium titles.

It's also worth mentioning that the sale has huge discounts across hundreds of titles. Both old and freshly-released games are included here, with price cuts going up to 75%.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale brings a free game every day to make the festive period special. Players can redeem the titles and add them to their library within 24 hours after the games on offer become available for free.

So far, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has given away indie hits like Sable and AAA titles like Wolfenstein: The New Order free of charge.

Besides the sale, Epic Games has grown massively in the last few years as a go-to destination for people looking to buy PC titles. Along with Steam, it's very well known for offering premium titles at no additional cost. This is a weekly affair, and fresh offerings are made every Thursday.

