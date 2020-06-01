ESL India 2020: List of teams participating in PUBG Mobile Masters League announced

ESL India Premiership 2020: PUBG Mobile Masters League

The PUBG Mobile Masters League of ESL India Premiership 2020 is going to start from 1st June 2020. The tournament includes the major competitive games i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, CS GO and offers a massive prize pool of Prizepool of INR 1.15 Crore.

A total of 32 teams will battle in the Masters League, out of which, 16 teams have qualified from the Seedings Cup and the remaining 16 teams have been directly invited. The complete list of the qualified and invited teams has been announced officially.

PUBG Mobile: Teams playing ESL India Masters League

List of teams playing ESL India PUBG Mobile Masters League 2020 (Image Credits: Esportsobserver)

All the 32 teams will be divided into four groups of eight teams each and here is the complete list of the teams participating in ESL India PUBG Mobile Masters League 2020:

Qualified Teams :

AES

ELEMENT ESPORTS

ELXR ATHENA

FORCEONE ESPORTS

HAVOC ESPORTS

INITIATIVE ESPORTS

TEAM INSIDE OUT

ISO OFFICIAL

NORULES XTREME

OFF GUARD ESPORTS

OPTIMUM ESPORTS

ORB ESPORTS

NAMMA BENGALURU

SWAT

TEAM XHIBIT

TEAMK9

Invited Teams :

MARCOS GAMING

CELTZ

FNATIC

GODLIKE

REVENGE ESPORTS

ORANGE ROCK

POWER HOUSE

MEGASTARS

SOUL

SYNERGE

TEAM INSANE ESPORTS

TEAM TAMILAS

TEAM IND

TSM-ENTITY

VSG CRAWLERS

UMUMBA ESPORTS

PUBG Mobile Masters League will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar at 12:20 PM on the scheduled days. Here is a video shared by Nodwin Gaming regarding the tournament series :

The match groups and the timings will be shared on the registered SoStronk email and the Room ID and password will be mailed to the registered captain 15 minutes before the start of the match. All the teams need to have at least 3 members to play the match and failing to do so will result in immediate disqualification.

