PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Summer 2020: Grand Finals prize pool distribution

Modified 17 Jul 2020, 18:48 IST
PUBG Mobile is at an all-time high in India. With a plethora of tournaments being held regularly, teams are trying their best to come out on top in every one of them.

The Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Summer 2020 have concluded with ORANGE ROCK emerging as the champions of the tournament.

Day 2 started off with Fnatic getting an 18-kills Chicken Dinner in the first match. The second match was also won by Fnatic, even though Orange Rock made a comeback by winning the third match. Vsgcrawlers won the fourth match with eight kills while the fifth was won by Swat official with six kills.

Although Fnatic came second overall, they managed to get the highest number of kills, i.e. 68.

The total prize pool of the PUBG Mobile tournament was 18,60,000 INR, with winners getting 6,00,000 INR and runners-up getting 3,00,000 INR.

Overall prize pool distribution

  1. 1st place: 6,00,000 INR: ORANGE ROCK
  2. 2nd place: 3,00,000 INR: FNATIC
  3. 3rd place: 1,50,000 INR: VSGCRAWLERS
  4. 4th place: 1,50,000 INR: MEGASTARS
  5. 5th place: 75,000 INR: SWAT OFFICIALS
  6. 6th place: 75,000 INR: UMUMBA ESPORTS
  7. 7th place:75,000 INR: RISING FALCON ESPORTS
  8. 8th place: 75,000 INR: HAVOC ESPORTS
  9. 9th place: 45,000 INR: INITIATIVE ESPORTS
  10. 10th place: 45,000 INR: SYNERGE
  11. 11th place: 45,000 INR: NO RULES XTREME
  12. 12th place: 45,000 INR: OFFGUARD
  13. 13th place: 45,000 INR: OPTIMUM ESPORTS
  14. 14th place: 45,000 INR: FORCEONE ESPORTS
  15. 15th place: 45,000 INR: TEAM XHIBIT
  16. 16th place: 45,000 INR: TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU

Overall standings:-

  1. ORANGE ROCK - 157 Points
  2. FNATIC - 151 Points
  3. VSGCRAWLERS -124 Points
  4. MEGASTARS - 117 Points
  5. SWAT OFFICIALS - 107 Points
  6. UMUMBA ESPORTS - 104 Points
  7. RISING FALCON ESPORTS - 82 Points
  8. HAVOC ESPORTS - 79 Points
  9. INITIATIVE ESPORTS - 77 Points
  10. SYNERGE - 74 Points
  11. NO RULES XTREME- 70 Points
  12. OFFGUARD - 66 Points
  13. OPTIMUM ESPORTS - 64 Points
  14. FORCEONE ESPORTS - 53 Points
  15. TEAM XHIBIT- 47 Points
  16. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU- 37 Points

ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS: GO, Clash of Clans, and FIFA 20 the games being played. It has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL PUBG Mobile tournament is powered by Nodwin Gaming.

Published 17 Jul 2020, 18:48 IST
