PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Summer 2020: Grand Finals prize pool distribution

PUBG Mobile is at an all-time high in India. With a plethora of tournaments being held regularly, teams are trying their best to come out on top in every one of them.

The Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Summer 2020 have concluded with ORANGE ROCK emerging as the champions of the tournament.

Day 2 started off with Fnatic getting an 18-kills Chicken Dinner in the first match. The second match was also won by Fnatic, even though Orange Rock made a comeback by winning the third match. Vsgcrawlers won the fourth match with eight kills while the fifth was won by Swat official with six kills.

Although Fnatic came second overall, they managed to get the highest number of kills, i.e. 68.

The total prize pool of the PUBG Mobile tournament was 18,60,000 INR, with winners getting 6,00,000 INR and runners-up getting 3,00,000 INR.

ESL India Premiership Summer 2020 PUBG Mobile: Grand finals

Overall prize pool distribution

1st place: 6,00,000 INR: ORANGE ROCK 2nd place: 3,00,000 INR: FNATIC 3rd place: 1,50,000 INR: VSGCRAWLERS 4th place: 1,50,000 INR: MEGASTARS 5th place: 75,000 INR: SWAT OFFICIALS 6th place: 75,000 INR: UMUMBA ESPORTS 7th place:75,000 INR: RISING FALCON ESPORTS 8th place: 75,000 INR: HAVOC ESPORTS 9th place: 45,000 INR: INITIATIVE ESPORTS 10th place: 45,000 INR: SYNERGE 11th place: 45,000 INR: NO RULES XTREME 12th place: 45,000 INR: OFFGUARD 13th place: 45,000 INR: OPTIMUM ESPORTS 14th place: 45,000 INR: FORCEONE ESPORTS 15th place: 45,000 INR: TEAM XHIBIT 16th place: 45,000 INR: TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU

Overall standings:-

ORANGE ROCK - 157 Points FNATIC - 151 Points VSGCRAWLERS -124 Points MEGASTARS - 117 Points SWAT OFFICIALS - 107 Points UMUMBA ESPORTS - 104 Points RISING FALCON ESPORTS - 82 Points HAVOC ESPORTS - 79 Points INITIATIVE ESPORTS - 77 Points SYNERGE - 74 Points NO RULES XTREME- 70 Points OFFGUARD - 66 Points OPTIMUM ESPORTS - 64 Points FORCEONE ESPORTS - 53 Points TEAM XHIBIT- 47 Points TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU- 37 Points

ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS: GO, Clash of Clans, and FIFA 20 the games being played. It has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL PUBG Mobile tournament is powered by Nodwin Gaming.