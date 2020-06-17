ESL India PUBG Mobile Premiership 2020: Semifinals schedule
- The semifinals of the ESL India Premiership PUBG Mobile event will start on 19th June.
- 20 teams will battle it out, with the top 16 teams then qualifying for the Finals.
The quarterfinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event has been completed, with the semifinals scheduled from 19th June to 27th June. 20 teams will battle it out over nine days, playing eight matches each. The top 16 will then proceed to the finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event.
Here's a look at the semifinals schedule of the ESL India PUBG Mobile event:
DAY 1 - 19 JUNE - ERANGEL
DAY 2 - 20 JUNE - SANHOK
DAY 3 - 21 JUNE - ERANGEL
DAY 4 - 22 JUNE - MIRAMAR
23 JUNE - NO MATCH
DAY 5 - 24 JUNE - ERANGEL
DAY 6 - 25 JUNE - VIKENDI
DAY 7 - 26 JUNE - ERANGEL
DAY 8 - 27 JUNE - SATURDAY
QUALIFIED TEAMS FOR SEMIFINALS:
1. ORANGE ROCK
2. TSM-ENTITY
3. CELTZ
4. ELXR ATHENA
5. OPTIMUM ESPORTS
6. SYNERGE
7. AES
8. TEAM TAMILAS
9.MEGASTARS
10.VSG CRAWLERS
11. INITIATIVE ESPORTS
12. SWAT OFFICIAL
13. MARCOS GAMING
14. ELEMENT ESPORTS
15. REVENGE ESPORTS
16. HAVOC ESPORTS
17. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS
18. NORULES XTREME
19. OFF GUARD
20. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU
QUARTERFINALS OVERALL STANDINGS:
The quarterfinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event saw 24 teams battling it out in three groups of eight each, over a total of six rounds. The bottom four teams were eliminated from the PUBG Mobile event, thus leaving us with our top 20 teams, who qualified for the semifinals.
1. ORANGE ROCK: 64 points (1 chicken dinner)
2. TSM-ENTITY: 61 points (1 chicken dinner)
3. CELTZ: 51 points
4. ELXR ATHENA: 51 points
5. OPTIMUM ESPORTS: 51 points (1 chicken dinner)
6. SYNERGE: 50 points
7. AES: 49 points (1 chicken dinner)
8. TEAM TAMILAS: 49 points
9. MEGASTARS: 49 points (1 chicken dinner)
10. VSG CRAWLERS: 46 points (1 chicken dinner)
11. INITIATIVE ESPORTS: 38 points
12. SWAT OFFICIAL: 36 points
13. MARCOS GAMING: 36 points
14. ELEMENT ESPORTS: 35 points
15. REVENGE ESPORTS: 26 points
16. HAVOC ESPORTS: 25 points
17. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS: 23 points
18. NORULES XTREME: 17 points
19. OFF GUARD: 16 points
20. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU: 15 points
21. ORB OFFICIALS: 12 points (ELIMINATED)
22. UMUMBA ESPORTS: 11 points (ELIMINATED)
23. GODLIKE: 11 points (ELIMINATED)
24. TEAM XHIBIT: 11 points (ELIMINATED)
Highest kills:
- TSM-ENTITY: 34 KILLS
- ORANGE ROCK: 28 KILLS
- CELTZ: 27 KILLS
- SYNERGE: 27 KILLS
- ELXR ATHENA: 24 KILLS
ESL India Premiership is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being contested, and has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch the PUBG Mobile live stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.Published 17 Jun 2020, 13:39 IST