ESL India PUBG Mobile Premiership 2020: Semifinals schedule

The semifinals of the ESL India Premiership PUBG Mobile event will start on 19th June.

20 teams will battle it out, with the top 16 teams then qualifying for the Finals.

The quarterfinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event has been completed, with the semifinals scheduled from 19th June to 27th June. 20 teams will battle it out over nine days, playing eight matches each. The top 16 will then proceed to the finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event.

Here's a look at the semifinals schedule of the ESL India PUBG Mobile event:

DAY 1 - 19 JUNE - ERANGEL

DAY 2 - 20 JUNE - SANHOK

DAY 3 - 21 JUNE - ERANGEL

DAY 4 - 22 JUNE - MIRAMAR

23 JUNE - NO MATCH

DAY 5 - 24 JUNE - ERANGEL

DAY 6 - 25 JUNE - VIKENDI

DAY 7 - 26 JUNE - ERANGEL

DAY 8 - 27 JUNE - SATURDAY

QUALIFIED TEAMS FOR SEMIFINALS:

1. ORANGE ROCK

2. TSM-ENTITY

3. CELTZ

4. ELXR ATHENA

5. OPTIMUM ESPORTS

6. SYNERGE

7. AES

8. TEAM TAMILAS

9.MEGASTARS

10.VSG CRAWLERS

11. INITIATIVE ESPORTS

12. SWAT OFFICIAL

13. MARCOS GAMING

14. ELEMENT ESPORTS

15. REVENGE ESPORTS

16. HAVOC ESPORTS

17. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS

18. NORULES XTREME

19. OFF GUARD

20. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU

QUARTERFINALS OVERALL STANDINGS:

The quarterfinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event saw 24 teams battling it out in three groups of eight each, over a total of six rounds. The bottom four teams were eliminated from the PUBG Mobile event, thus leaving us with our top 20 teams, who qualified for the semifinals.

1. ORANGE ROCK: 64 points (1 chicken dinner)

2. TSM-ENTITY: 61 points (1 chicken dinner)

3. CELTZ: 51 points

4. ELXR ATHENA: 51 points

5. OPTIMUM ESPORTS: 51 points (1 chicken dinner)

6. SYNERGE: 50 points

7. AES: 49 points (1 chicken dinner)

8. TEAM TAMILAS: 49 points

9. MEGASTARS: 49 points (1 chicken dinner)

10. VSG CRAWLERS: 46 points (1 chicken dinner)

11. INITIATIVE ESPORTS: 38 points

12. SWAT OFFICIAL: 36 points

13. MARCOS GAMING: 36 points

14. ELEMENT ESPORTS: 35 points

15. REVENGE ESPORTS: 26 points

16. HAVOC ESPORTS: 25 points

17. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS: 23 points

18. NORULES XTREME: 17 points

19. OFF GUARD: 16 points

20. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU: 15 points

21. ORB OFFICIALS: 12 points (ELIMINATED)

22. UMUMBA ESPORTS: 11 points (ELIMINATED)

23. GODLIKE: 11 points (ELIMINATED)

24. TEAM XHIBIT: 11 points (ELIMINATED)

Highest kills:

TSM-ENTITY: 34 KILLS

ORANGE ROCK: 28 KILLS

CELTZ: 27 KILLS

SYNERGE: 27 KILLS

ELXR ATHENA: 24 KILLS

ESL India Premiership is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being contested, and has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch the PUBG Mobile live stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.