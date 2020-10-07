Dota 2: Recap from days 1 and 2 of the ESL One Germany

After the prolonged silence from Valve regarding the future of Dota 2 and the Dota Pro Scene (DPC), which we earlier discussed, even the fate of tier-one teams now lies entirely with other esports organisations like ESL and DotaPit.

The latest iteration of competitive Dota comes directly from the ESL One Germany, where tier 1 teams like OG, Nigma, Secret, and Alliance are battling it out for a prize pool of $400,000. The tournament is scheduled to run from 5th October to 1st November.

Dota 2: Secret and OG start strong in ESL One Germany

Over the first two days of the tournament, we witnessed some mouth-watering clashes, as Team Secret took on Tempo on the opening day of the group stages.

We got to see Ludwig 'zai' Wahlberg on his signature offlane Bloodseeker in both matches in the series, as Secret despatched Tempo 2-0 in the best of three format. Yazied "YapzOr" Jaradat also had an unorthodox pick on position 4, drafting Ember Spirit as a roamer.

The combination between zai's Bloodseeker and YapzOr's Ember Spirit ensured that Secret had a comfortable 45-29 victory despite Tempo's best attempts.

Game 2 of the series was even harsher for Tempo, as Secret opted for a balanced draft with innovative builds and closed the game 39-13, leaving Tempo with no chances of taking the series to the final game.

On the second day of the group stages, OG was in action, welcoming midlaner Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen back to the lineup. The team faced off against Team Winstrike in a best of three series as its first match in the tournament.

Advertisement

OG had a few issues in Game 1 with a Spectre lineup, as it had to hold off Winstrike till the late game, with the late-game Spectre ensuring a comeback for OG despite being behind on kills 42-45.

Game 2 of the series seemed much more comfortable for OG, as it came out with its style of "OG Dota". Winstrike never looked like it was getting anything out of this game, as OG stomped the side 37-13 to clinch the series 2-0.

Today, in the third day of the group stages, we have Team Nigma and Na'Vi playing their first matches of the tournament, as they take on Yellow Submarine and Cyber Legacy, respectively.