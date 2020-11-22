Esports Awards 2020: Garena Free Fire wins Mobile Game of the Year

The Esports Awards 2020, honoring the best people and teams across the worldwide esports scene for their achievements, concluded today. Mobile esports, which has been growing rapidly for the past year and a half, had its fair share of winners this year.

This was the first time in the Esports Awards' five-year history that the mobile category was added. This was backed up by the fact that the first three quarters of 2020 saw rapid growth of mobile esports.

The winner of the Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by @Verizon is @FreeFireBR#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/R3dp7v4k1x — LIVE - Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 21, 2020

Free Fire, the game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena, won the Mobile Game of the Year gong. It was a deserved win as the game has been extremely popular around the world.

According to a Sensor Tower report, the game gained 225 million downloads in the first three quarters of 2020 alone. Free Fire's fast-paced gameplay and compatibility with low-end smartphones are some of the reasons for making it so so popular.

Here is the moment @FreeFireBR won the Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/4e0EcdMISm — LIVE - Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 21, 2020

This category was one of the most popular and awaited at the Esports Awards. Free Fire fans from around the world were ecstatic about the game's win. In their acceptance speech, the developers thanked the fans for their constant support and promised to take Free Fire and its esports scene to new heights.

The game had also won the Best Popular Vote Game award from Google Play in 2019.

The other titles nominated alongside Free Fire were

PUBG Mobile

Mobile Legends

Call of Duty: Mobile

Clash of Clans

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Arena of Valor

The most exciting part about this category was Free Fire's competition with its battle royale counterparts, COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Interestingly, both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have shared an intense rivalry over the years. They have been breaking each other's records with each passing day, and this year, the Esports Awards battle has been won by Free Fire.