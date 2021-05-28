Esports Awards 2021 finalists: Full list of nominees including MortaL, xQc, Dr DisRespect, and more

The Esports Awards highlights the best people and teams across the globe for their achievements in the esports ecosystem. Every professional gamer dreams of being nominated for the coveted Esports Awards.
This event takes place every year, and this year’s list of nominees has been unveiled.
Also read: Two more PUBG Mobile YouTubers called out for racial remarks towards MLA as Battlegrounds Mobile India release draws closer, Bollywood celebrities react as well
Esports Awards 2021 finalists
Esports Awards 2021 has five categories. They are:
- Esports Apparel of the Year
- Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon
- Esports Personality of the Year
- Streamer of the Year
Esports Apparel of the Year
Here are the nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:
- Spacestation Gaming
- Ateyo
- 100 Thieves
- Team Vitality
- Team Liquid
- Fnatic
- Cloud9
- G2 Esports
- Fallen Store
- Faze Clan
Esports Content Creator of the Year
Here are the nominees for the Esports Content Creator of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:
- BananaSlamJamma
- LS
- iFerg
- Ashley Kang
- Duncan “Thorin” Shields
- NadeKing
- SunlessKhan
- Macie Jay
- Coconut Brah
- UpUpDownDown
- Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez
- Musty
Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon
Here are the nominees for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon at the Esports Awards 2021:
- Clash Royale
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Free Fire
- Arena of Valor
- Brawl Stars
- PUBG Mobile
Also read: 5 most underrated passive abilities in Free Fire
Esports Personality of the Year
Here are the nominees for the Esports Personality of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez
- Parker “Interro” MacKay
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
- Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
- Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez
- Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
- John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
Streamer of the Year
Here are the nominees for the Streamer of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:
- MortaL
- Nickmercs
- Summit1g
- xQc
- Valkyrae
- Courage
- Ibai
- Dr DisRespect
- LOUD Coringa
- Ludwig
- TheGrefg
- Shroud
Players can click here to vote.
Also read: “4 more weeks!”: PUBG Mobile fans cannot wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India release after Ghatak’s latest tweet