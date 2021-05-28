Create
Notifications
×

Esports Awards 2021 finalists: Full list of nominees including MortaL, xQc, Dr DisRespect, and more

A recap of the finalists for the Esports Awards 2021
A recap of the finalists for the Esports Awards 2021
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 49 min ago
News

The Esports Awards highlights the best people and teams across the globe for their achievements in the esports ecosystem. Every professional gamer dreams of being nominated for the coveted Esports Awards.

This event takes place every year, and this year’s list of nominees has been unveiled.

Also read: Two more PUBG Mobile YouTubers called out for racial remarks towards MLA as Battlegrounds Mobile India release draws closer, Bollywood celebrities react as well

Esports Awards 2021 finalists

Esports Awards 2021 has five categories. They are:

  1. Esports Apparel of the Year
  2. Esports Content Creator of the Year
  3. Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon
  4. Esports Personality of the Year
  5. Streamer of the Year

Esports Apparel of the Year

Nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Year (Image via Twitter)
Nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Year (Image via Twitter)

Here are the nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:

  • Spacestation Gaming
  • Ateyo
  • 100 Thieves
  • Team Vitality
  • Team Liquid
  • Fnatic
  • Cloud9
  • G2 Esports
  • Fallen Store
  • Faze Clan

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Here are the nominees for the Esports Content Creator of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:

  • BananaSlamJamma
  • LS
  • iFerg
  • Ashley Kang
  • Duncan “Thorin” Shields
  • NadeKing
  • SunlessKhan
  • Macie Jay
  • Coconut Brah
  • UpUpDownDown
  • Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez
  • Musty

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon

Here are the nominees for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon at the Esports Awards 2021:

  • Clash Royale
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Free Fire
  • Arena of Valor
  • Brawl Stars
  • PUBG Mobile

Also read: 5 most underrated passive abilities in Free Fire

Esports Personality of the Year

The nominees for the Esports Personality of the Year (Image via Twitter)
The nominees for the Esports Personality of the Year (Image via Twitter)

Here are the nominees for the Esports Personality of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez
  • Parker “Interro” MacKay
  • Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
  • Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
  • Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez
  • Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
  • John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald
  • Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Streamer of the Year

Here are the nominees for the Streamer of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:

  • MortaL
  • Nickmercs
  • Summit1g
  • xQc
  • Valkyrae
  • Courage
  • Ibai
  • Dr DisRespect
  • LOUD Coringa
  • Ludwig
  • TheGrefg
  • Shroud

Players can click here to vote.

Also read: “4 more weeks!”: PUBG Mobile fans cannot wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India release after Ghatak’s latest tweet

Published 49 min ago
comments icon
Esports
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी