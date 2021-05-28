Esports Awards 2021 finalists: Full list of nominees including MortaL, xQc, Dr DisRespect, and more

The Esports Awards highlights the best people and teams across the globe for their achievements in the esports ecosystem. Every professional gamer dreams of being nominated for the coveted Esports Awards.

This event takes place every year, and this year’s list of nominees has been unveiled.

Esports Awards 2021 finalists

Esports Awards 2021 has five categories. They are:

Esports Apparel of the Year Esports Content Creator of the Year Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon Esports Personality of the Year Streamer of the Year

Esports Apparel of the Year

Nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Year (Image via Twitter)

Here are the nominees for the Esports Apparel of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:

Spacestation Gaming

Ateyo

100 Thieves

Team Vitality

Team Liquid

Fnatic

Cloud9

G2 Esports

Fallen Store

Faze Clan

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Here are the nominees for the Esports Content Creator of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:

BananaSlamJamma

LS

iFerg

Ashley Kang

Duncan “Thorin” Shields

NadeKing

SunlessKhan

Macie Jay

Coconut Brah

UpUpDownDown

Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez

Musty

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon

Here are the nominees for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon at the Esports Awards 2021:

Clash Royale

Call of Duty: Mobile

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Free Fire

Arena of Valor

Brawl Stars

PUBG Mobile

Esports Personality of the Year

The nominees for the Esports Personality of the Year (Image via Twitter)

Here are the nominees for the Esports Personality of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez

Parker “Interro” MacKay

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag

Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic

Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez

Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo

John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Streamer of the Year

Here are the nominees for the Streamer of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2021:

MortaL

Nickmercs

Summit1g

xQc

Valkyrae

Courage

Ibai

Dr DisRespect

LOUD Coringa

Ludwig

TheGrefg

Shroud

Players can click here to vote.

