Esports Awards name Pro & On-Air Finalists as ceremony is set for November 21st 

The Esports Awards, the most prestigious night in the esports calendar, is pleased to reveal the finalists for this year's pro and on-air categories, which are dedicated to celebrating top-class talent from across the esports industry.

Named during the 5th Spotlight Show of the year hosted by Gabriella' LeTigress' Devia-Allen, Chris' Montecristo' Mykles & Thom F. Badinger, this year's nominees include the likes of 100 Thieves, Clayster, Sjokz, Team Liquid, and MortaL. This year's Esports Awards will be officially taking place virtually on Saturday, 21st November, as part of the Esports Assemble in partnership with Esports Insider.

The Esports Awards has also welcomed Co-CEO of ESL Gaming Craig 'Torbull' Levine and esports veteran journalist Richard Lewis as the newest inductees for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Richard Lewis has cemented himself as one of the most renowned esports journalists globally with two Esports Awards Journalist of The Year awards under his belt.

Craig' Torbull' Levine is a true industry veteran with over 20+ years in the gaming and esports industry. Starting out as a CS: GO player in the first days of competitive gaming, Levine went onto co-found the industry-leading anti-cheat platform ESEA and now co-leads the helm at the world's biggest esport company, ESL Gaming. Craig' Torbull' Levine and Richard Lewis join street fighting legend Daigo Umehara and esports pioneer Johnathan' Fatal1ty' Wendel as members of the award.

Full list of 2020 Esports Awards Pro and On-Air finalists

Esports Coach Of The Year

Zews (EG)

Rambo (Dallas)

Tow B (Big Clan)

Grabbz (G2)

Crusty (San Fran)

Zefa (Damwon)

Heen (Team Secret)

Chrome (Spacestation Gaming)

Lycan (Spacestation Gaming)

Luo "Bsyy" Sheng

Esports Console Player Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming

Clayster

Shotzzy

Tekkz

Crimsix

Sypical

Jknaps

Fairy Peak!

Msdossary

Esports Console Rookie Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming

Shotzzy

Firstkiller

Zezinho

Illey

Joreuz

Owakening

Esports Mobile Player Of The Year

Fly

Luxxy

Nobru

Surgical Goblin

Mortal

Zuxxy

Iferg

Esports Organisation Of The Year

G2 Esports

NRG

Team Liquid

Envy

Spacestation

Cloud 9

100 Thieves

TSM

Esports PC Player Of The Year

ZywOo

Knight

Caps

Matumbaman

David Tonizza

Benjyfishy

Rampy

Bugha

Striker

Sinatraa

Nisha

Canadian

Esports PC Rookie Of The Year In Association With Matrix Keyboards

Sinatraa

Wardell

Tactical

Keria

Spica

Fultz

Esports Team Of The Year

Dallas Empire (CDL)

Top Esports (LPL)

Vitality (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (LEC)

Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)

Spacestation Gaming (R6)

Team Secret (Dota2)

Damwon (LCK)

Sf Shock (Overwatch)

Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)

Esports Analyst Of The Year

Spunj

Ls

Froskurinn

Fogged

Nameless

Wolf

Jacob "Pimp" Winneche

Reinforce

Velly

Esports Caster Of The Year (Colour)

Merk

Froskurinn

Vedius

Ls

Moses

Launders

Chance

Kixstar

Fogged

Henryg

Esports Caster Of The Year (Play By Play)

Uber

Maven

Captain Flowers

Quickshot

Drakos

Ibai

Anders

Semmler

Odpixel

Esports Host Of The Year

Ana Xisde

Chris Puckett

Sjokz

Machine

Frankie Ward

Sheever

Lottie Van-Praag

Soe Gschwind

Dash

Goldenboy

Michael Ashford, Managing Director, Esports Awards, said:

“I am so excited to announce that we are officially going digital. In such uncertain times it's an honour to be able to create something that celebrates and recognises those who are going above and beyond in the esports industry. We have so many exciting plans for the ceremony and we couldn't have made it happen without the support of our partners and community.”

The Esports Awards is also pleased to announce a multitude of partnerships for the year's ceremony. Matrix Keyboards and RESPAWN Products are introduced as new partners for the event, and eBeatz return after a successful partnership in 2019.

The Esports Awards is part of the Esports Assemble, four days of the finest events, and insights from industry figures from the 18th to 21st November. The collection of events, which include ESI Digital Winter, Esports Awards Expo, and the Esports Awards, will play host to unparalleled esports content, networking, and celebration.

The Esports Awards Expo will bring a weekend of best in class events programming featuring summits, speakers, and networking with the biggest brands in the world. The events will take place on a purpose-built platform with VOD's available around the clock allowing global connectivity. Attendees will get access to industry-leading brand showcases, extensive talks on the main stage, networking lounge, and weekend watchalongs of the Esports Awards broadcasts.