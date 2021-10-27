Every BGMI Lite potential release hint from reliable sources so far

BGMI Lite has been a popular topic of discussion in India's mobile gaming community. Since the regional version of PUBG Mobile, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), was released in July, PUBG Mobile Lite players in the country have been waiting for news regarding the streamlined variant.

However, there haven't been any updates from the developers, which has saddened these fans.

They have also tagged many officials and personalities on their social media accounts as a consequence of their pursuit for answers regarding the game:

ÃDÎTHYÅÑ @DTHY53905463 What about bgmi lite ? Launch date ? What about bgmi lite ? Launch date ?

In the past few weeks, some influencers have presented news and hints regarding BGMI Lite that will be music to fans' ears.

All hints related to release of BGMI Lite

1) Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare is among the most famous names in the BGMI community. On 10 October, he posted an Instagram story stating the eventual release of BGMI Lite.

While it might take some time, he reassured PUBG Mobile Lite fans that it would be released. Readers can check out the screenshot of his story below:

Snippet of Ghatak's Instagram story from 10 October regarding the game (Image via Ghatak, Instagram)

2) In addition to Ghatak's Instagram story, Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur also provided a hint in one of his tweets. He said:

"BGMI Lite see You soon!"

This is what Maxtern has quoted about the game (Image via Maxtern, Twitter)

3) During Dynamo Gaming's livestream from May, he hinted that a lighter version might be on the cards. However, he mentioned that this would be based on BGMI's player base in the country:

(Users can watch from timestamp 32:30 to 33:05)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All these references have attracted the attention of fans, who are anxiously awaiting news about BGMI Lite.

Note: Even though these popular figures have mentioned a release, the developers have yet to announce the game officially. Hence, all these hints should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Ravi Iyer