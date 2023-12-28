"Everyone is against me” - Anna-Maja Kazarian explains why FIDE fined her for wearing Burberry sneakers in tournament

Chess player and Twitch streamer Anna-Maja Kazarian took to her YouTube platform to share her perspective on the events that transpired on December 27. For those unaware, she donned Burberry sneakers during the ongoing World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2023. Nevertheless, arbiters deemed them as sports shoes, resulting in her receiving a fine worth €100.

Anna expressed her thoughts on the incident and conveyed her feelings of being upset and bewildered by FIDE's decision. She said:

"In the moment I feel hopeless. I feel like everyone is against me or something. At that point, I don't even want to play anymore. I just feel super sad inside and it took quite a hit on my mental (health) for sure."

Anna-Maja Kazarian reveals interaction with arbiter

(Timestamp: 21:07)

Anna-Maja Kazarian, a 23-year-old chess player holding the titles of FIDE Master and Woman International Master, shared her account of the events that unfolded during the Championships. She disclosed that following her initial match, an arbiter approached and cautioned her about her choice of footwear. She said:

"They told me that my shoes are strange shoes, they look like sports shoes and I was like, 'What is strange about my shoes?' I really like these shoes, they were gifts from my sister, years ago. I barely ever wear them because they're fancy and they are not everyday type of shoes."

Anna-Maja Kazarian added:

"She (arbiter) also mentioned that they were sports shoes and that's why she requested me to change them and she asked me like, 'Can you change them?' and I'm like, 'I don't have anything with me right now and my hotel is across the river'."

Subsequently, she proceeded to reveal that the arbiter revisited after her second game and presented her with an official note, fining her for the violation of the dress code.

"I am very surprised and I said, 'Why? I am not wearing sports shoes. I'm not."

After being sent to an arbiter higher up, she said:

"I go to this person and I say, 'No, I am wearing normal sneakers. Normal sneakers is allowed. This is not a sports sneaker.' So, essentially they all think this is a sports shoes. I don't know why, I don't understand why."

Anna was urged to change to heels. (Image via X/@AMKazarian)

Anna-Maja Kazarian also disclosed that she had to return to her hotel to change into heels despite the discomfort they naturally caused. Additionally, she took to X to address FIDE, urging them to reconsider their decision regarding the imposed fine.