Everything We Know About the Roblox Lil Nas X Concert

Scheduled to be hosted on the Roblox gaming platform on 14 November, the Lil Nas X concert experience will allow fans to witness the rapper performing his new single, "Holiday," on the virtual platform.

Lil Nas X is set for three global concert performances on Roblox over the weekend. A special virtual venue has been designed specifically for the concert on Roblox, and it is already live with a giant timer on the stage here.

Apart from the concert itself, Roblox has also chosen to introduce a bunch of Lil Nas X-inspired items into the game, such as the Old Town Cowboy Hat among others.

Image via Roblox

Let's dive deeper into the details of this upcoming virtual concert.

Everything to know about the Lil Nas X concert on Roblox

The main events of the three scheduled concerts are set to start from 1:00 pm Pacific Standard Time on Saturday, 14 November. Lil Nas X is set to perform his new single "Holiday" in all the three scheduled concerts, as rumours of a surprise "Old Town Road" performance continues to grow too.

Image via Roblox

The scheduled timings for the three concerts are:

1:00 pm Pacific Standard Time, 14 November, Saturday (Main Event)

10:00 pm Pacific Standard Time, 14 November, Saturday (Encore 1)

9:00 am Pacific Standard Time, 15 November, Sunday (Encore 2)

Apart from three performances from Lil Nas X, Roblox have also announced that players and fans who join in during the concert will be rewarded with in-game items and cosmetics. Roblox has also added special Lil Nas X Concert Experience-themed photo booths, collectibles and exclusive items for players to collect.

Needless to say, the new concert has gathered its fair share of hype, as fans have already started logging in to the server, with a while still left for the pre-show to begin.

The pre-show, which will include a Q&A session with Lil Nas X himself, is scheduled for 4 pm Pacific Standard Time on 13 November, Friday. With the entire concert being digitally rendered off a motion-capture performance from the rapper, it is expected that the stage and surroundings are also likely to change, as Lil Nas X moves through his songs.