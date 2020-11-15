Evil Geniuses sign iceiceice as the new member of the Dota 2 roster

North American organization Evil Geniuses recently announced the signing of Singaporean Dota 2 veteran, iceiceice.

After the recent departure of Ramzes666 from the Offlane role for joining his former teammates from Virtus Pro, Evil Geniuses were on the lookout for a new Position 3 player. With Abed's presence on the lineup, the addition of iceiceice means that Evil Geniuses now have two players of Asian origin on their roster.

Iceiceice is a well-known figure in the Dota 2 community, who has been around since the very first iteration of The International in 2011. In the past, iceiceice has been featured for big-name organizations in the scene, such as Vici Gaming, Mineski, Ehome, and Fnatic.

Let's take a look at how iceiceice's addition will affect Evil Geniuses' Dota 2 roster.

Iceiceice joins Evil Geniuses' Dota 2 team

Iceiceice, known for his strong performances on the off lane, can be hilarious at times with his antics. Be it in a professional match of Dota 2 or a casual public lobby that he is streaming on his Twitch channel; the Singaporean player is beloved across the community as a true sportsman and lover of the game.

With the addition of iceiceice to the lineup, the current roster of Evil Geniuses' Dota 2 roster looks like this:

Artour 'RTZ' Babaev - Carry

Azel 'Abed' L. Yusop - Mid Laner

Daryl Koh 'iceiceice' Pei Xiang - Off Laner

Andreas Franck 'Cr1t-' Nielsen - Roamer/Soft Support

Tal 'Fly' Aizik - Hard Support

After multiple disappointing performances and two roster shuffles since the last International, fans of Evil Geniuses are finally hopeful about future tournaments.

I actually really like this move! Your one of the most entertaining players so it’s gonna be fun to see your style mesh with the rest of the team. I’m sure the comms will be good. — DaBulDabz (@deadheaddabz) November 15, 2020

iceiceice with abed again seems good since abed and ice3 is comfortable to each other, i hope this chemistry is better now — dexee02 (@dexee02) November 15, 2020

The addition of iceiceice not only brings stability to the Dota 2 lineup of Evil Geniuses, but it will also be the first time in a long while that the team will have a specialist Position 3 player on the Offlane. Not to forget, this also means that Abed and iceiceice will be reuniting since playing together during their Fnatic days.