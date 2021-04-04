Evos Esports crowned champion of Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 4, qualifies for Free Fire World Series

The Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 4: Finals came to an end yesterday. Evos Esports held their nerve and clinched the title with 32 kills, 77 points, and the winner's prize of $63,989.

It was an exciting finale that saw the 12 best teams from Thailand compete for the ultimate championship in six matches.

Attack All Around (AAA) were the event's runner-ups with 32 kills and 73 points. The team won a total cash prize of $23,996.

CGGG claimed third place in the tournament with 25 kills and 63 points to their name.

Evos Esports and AAA also qualified for the Free Fire World Series: Singapore 2021. While Evos qualified for the global event's finals, AAA qualified for the play-ins of the World series.

Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 4 Grand Finals overall standings:

The finals kicked off with the first match being played in Bermuda. AAA claimed the match with a total of seven frags. CGGG finished second with seven kills, followed by Pencil Esports at third place with four kills.

The second and third matches played on Purgatory and Kalahari were won by the King of Gamers Club (KOG) and JL Esports with nine and 10 kills.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day were played on Bermuda and Purgatory. In these matches, Booyah! was secured by Pencil Esports and RobinHood, adding seven and nine kills to their tally.

Heading into the final match, the competition between the top three teams was tight.

Evos Esports won the sixth and final match of the day, with 11 kills. A win in this match secured the finals for the team. King of Gamers Club (KOG) and Delta X finished second and third in this match with nine and zero kills.

KERORO from Team RobinHood won the finals MVP and was awarded the cash prize of $3,199. The award for the "Most Kills in the Finals" went to HOYSANG from Attack All Around. He won a total of $1,920.

Top 5 kill leaders From Free Fire Pro League S4 Thailand Grand Finals

With the finals over and the top two teams qualifying for the Free Fire World Series, it would be interesting to see how the teams fare at the global level.

Fans from Thailand will have high hopes for their teams in the future.