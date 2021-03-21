EVOS Esports crowned champions of Free Fire Indonesia Masters, qualify for Free Fire World Series

The Free Fire esports season is in full swing right now, with EVOS Esports winning the Free Fire Indonesia Masters. With regional tournaments happening all around the world, Free Fire fans are having a blast watching their favorite players and teams compete at the highest level.

The Free Fire Indonesia Masters came to an end after an exciting final. Six teams from the group stages and six teams from the play-ins had qualified for the finals. The tournament boasted of a massive prize-pool of $55,536.

Ultimately, EVOS Esports won the title with 33 kills and 80 points to its name. They also claimed the prize money $24,297.

First Raiders and Siren Esports were the first and the second runner-ups with 29 kills each and 78 and 71 points. They were also awarded second and third-place prizes of $12,149 and $5,554, respectively.

EVOS Esports and First Raiders also qualified for the Free Fire World Series 2021: Singapore scheduled to be held on May 2021.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

The grand finals of FFIM: 2021, which was a LAN affair, started with a match on the Bermuda map. First Raiders won this match with seven frags to its name. The second and third place in this match was claimed by Siren Exports and Dranix Esports

Free Fire Indonesia Masters Grand Finals Overall standings

The second and third matches of the finals were won by EVOS Esports and Dranix Esports, with both teams showing top level gameplay.

At the halfway stage, the First Raiders were at the top of the points table with 50 points and 21 kills its name. They led the second placing team Dranix eSports by eight points.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day were won by EVOS Esports and Siren Esports, with both teams showing a tremendous amount of skill, which was quite entertaining for viewers.

Heading into the sixth and final match of the Grand Finals of FFIM: 2021, the competition for the title was very close with the points difference between the teams minimal.

RRQ Hades won the last match with EVOS Esports and SES Mizu finishing in second and third place. The strong finish in the final match helped EVOS Esports lift the title.

It will be intriguing to see EVOS Esports and First Raiders' performance in the Free Fire World Series Singapore 2021. The hopes of the Indonesian fans will be carried by these teams in the global event.