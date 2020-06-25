EWar PUBG Mahayudh: Top 10 ‘Pro’ Teams Qualify For the Final Rounds

Phase 1 of EWar PUBG Mahayudh comes to an end where the top 10 teams qualify for the finals of the mega tournament

Team Fnatic is the undisputed winning squad from Phase 1 of the tournament

The first phase (Phase 1) of EWar PUBG Mahayudh Season 1, a squad-format mega PUBG Mobile Tournament organized by e-sports start-up EWar, has come to an end. During this phase held over a period of four days (from 18th June to 21st June), 21 of India’s widely known, professional ‘PUBG star gaming squads’ battled against each other, displaying powerful and mind-boggling gameplay. The 10 top-ranked ‘PRO’ teams from phase 1 have thereafter qualified to proceed to the final phase of the tournament, where they will be up against the Top 10 ‘underdog’ teams that ace Phase 2.

EWar PUBG Mahayudh

At the end of Day 4, Fnatic (a team by one of the leading global e-sports organizations) emerged as the clear winner of Phase 1 of the tournament with a fantastic score of 198 points (121 Place Points and 77 Kill Points), closely followed by MegaStars (187 points) and Reckoning (167 points). Besides these teams, the other ones that topped the leaderboard and were able to reach Phase 3 include Orange Rock, Hydra, RVNG, SynerGE, GodLike, 4King, and Celtz.

Mr. Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games says, “We are happy and excited to see that the first edition of EWar’s PubG Mahaydh has kicked off to a scintillating start. Further, the strategic gameplay showcased by the Pro gamers during Phase 1 has enthralled the viewers, keeping them on the edge of their seats and setting the right mood for the rest of the tournament. Our Underdog teams are now truly pumped up to compete, prove their skill sets and earn a slot in the Phase 3 of the tournament, where they would get a chance to battle the legendary top teams from Phase 1.”

According to Team Fnatic, “It was a thrilling experience to participate and bag the top spot in the first phase of EWar’s Mahayudh tournament. We are grateful towards the EWar management team for inviting us.”

According to Owais, Team Fnatic,” The experience was really good and the competition was really tough. The best pubg mobile teams in the country participated in this and we took it as a challenge and gave our best. We are trying to build synergy as we have reformed the team recently. Also, the management was good too as all the matches were hosted and wrapped up on time. Me and my team would be looking forward to participate in such tournaments in future”

During the action-packed matches of Phase 1, Team Fnatic, comprising of the existing members Owais, Franky, and Ash, and experimental new member Maxcash, managed to surprise the audience with their brilliant gameplay and zone prediction. Team Orange Rock was also equally impressive with Scout and GiLL as their recently added team members. Notably, Arshpreet Singh aka ‘Gill’ emerged as the ‘Top Fragger’; with a total of 39 kills, he is now leading the race for the best-performing Fraggers in the tournament. A few intense ‘last zone’ moments with fierce attacks, counter-attacks, shoot-outs, etc. were also witnessed during the matches, and tournament shout-casters Mazy and Sparki kept the audience hooked through their live commentary in Hindi.

The tournament, which is being streamed live daily on EWar’s mobile app, has gained 700K+ views so far and total watch time of over 69K hours. The recorded versions of the games played during the tournament are available on EWar’s official Youtube channel. The top 5 teams and 1 top Fragger from each phase of the tournament will be rewarded with cash prizes.

This year’s EWar PUBG Mahayudh has a whopping prize pool of ₹2.5 lakhs; it is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for novice/amateur PUBG gamers across India to compete against the best and most popular names in India’s PUBG gaming circuit. In the next phase of the tournament (which has already began 22nd June onwards), 5000 registered ‘underdog’ squads from various parts of India will compete over a period of one month, and in 5 stages, i.e. Knock-Outs, Qualifiers, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Finale.