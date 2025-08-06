Ex-Guitar Hero devs form new rhythm game studio RedOctane Games

Beats are banging around the block with the announcement of RedOctane Games, a new studio dedicated to evolving the rhythm game genre. This indie studio consists of veterans who birthed the Guitar Hero franchise under the original RedOctane publishing label, and will be orchestrating the next hit in the genre by working alongside a group of equally proven team members.

Ad

Read on to know all about this new studio and what new things they could bring to the table.

Newly founded RedOctane Games, backed by Guitar Hero devs, is set to release its first project

Ad

Trending

The California-based studio will be helmed by Simon Ebejer, who was involved with Guitar Hero while the franchise was under developer Newsoft after its origins at Harmonix. Since then, he has worked at Vicarious Visions, which created the Nintendo DS and Wii versions of Guitar Hero, and also developed 2020's Tony Hawks' Pro Skater 1+2 remakes.

With Vicarious Visions recently being reborn as Blizzard Albany, he was also involved at the studio as the Vice President of Operations and played a role in contributing to Diablo 4.

Ad

Now, Ebejer is returning to his rhythm game roots at RedOctane Games. Here's what he had to say about the studio's titles:

“Rhythm games are about more than just gameplay - they’re about feel, flow, and connection to the music and to each other"

He added:

"RedOctane Games is our way of giving back to a genre that means so much to us, while pushing it forward in new and exciting directions.”

Additionally, brothers Kai Huang and Charles Huang, who were involved with the original RedOctane as co-founders, will be returning to this reunion as advisors. While the studio's debut project is well underway, details will be announced at a later date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.