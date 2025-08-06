Ex-Guitar Hero devs form new rhythm game studio RedOctane Games

Beats are banging around the block with the announcement of RedOctane Games, a new studio dedicated to evolving the rhythm game genre. This indie studio consists of veterans who birthed the Guitar Hero franchise under the original RedOctane publishing label, and will be orchestrating the next hit in the genre by working alongside a group of equally proven team members.
Read on to know all about this new studio and what new things they could bring to the table.
Newly founded RedOctane Games, backed by Guitar Hero devs, is set to release its first project
The California-based studio will be helmed by Simon Ebejer, who was involved with Guitar Hero while the franchise was under developer Newsoft after its origins at Harmonix. Since then, he has worked at Vicarious Visions, which created the Nintendo DS and Wii versions of Guitar Hero, and also developed 2020's Tony Hawks' Pro Skater 1+2 remakes.
With Vicarious Visions recently being reborn as Blizzard Albany, he was also involved at the studio as the Vice President of Operations and played a role in contributing to Diablo 4.
Now, Ebejer is returning to his rhythm game roots at RedOctane Games. Here's what he had to say about the studio's titles:
“Rhythm games are about more than just gameplay - they’re about feel, flow, and connection to the music and to each other"
He added:
"RedOctane Games is our way of giving back to a genre that means so much to us, while pushing it forward in new and exciting directions.”
Additionally, brothers Kai Huang and Charles Huang, who were involved with the original RedOctane as co-founders, will be returning to this reunion as advisors. While the studio's debut project is well underway, details will be announced at a later date.
