New Airship map in Among Us: Expected release date, gameplay details, and everything known so far

The newest map of Among Us, the Toppat Airship, was revealed at The Game Awards 2020.

Among Us is probably the most popular social deduction game out there. With people desperately trying to complete tasks while being on the lookout for the hostile alien impostor, the game is good enough to keep everyone on their toes.

The title currently features three maps with very simple gameplay mechanics. The crewmates have the power to vote and eject impostors, while the impostors have the power to kill crewmates.

The new Toppat "Airship" in Among Us

Recently, at The Game Awards 2020, Innersloth Studios came out with the Airship map, which will be added to the roster of their already existing maps. Henry Stickmin was seen guiding players through the map, showing them the different areas.

This map is a pretty interesting one in Among Us. It allows players to start off at different points right after a meeting instead of grouping up.

It features ladders and moving pedestals. These two items haven't been seen on any of the maps in Among Us before. The sabotage and the killing mechanics in the game remain the same.

This map is scheduled to be released in early 2021. However, the developers are yet to confirm the exact date.

The community reacted very well to the new Among Us update:

sorry about that!! trying to make this make the best it can be without rushing it :) — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

Wait a minute...Tophat? Does Henry Stickman and Among Us take place in the same universe? It'd be really cool if you guys connected the games in some way! — Galaxy (@Ms_Nofriends) December 11, 2020

The community is equally excited about the fact that there are so many links between Among Us and the Henry Stickmin game. And with the recent developments, it's somewhat obvious that both these games belong in the same universe.

There's a bunch of references between the two games!!

- Among Us Poster in the latest Henry Stickman game

- A collectible in the game being all of the Among Us colors that you need to search for

- A full-on death in Henry Stickman that says "Henry was not the Imposter"

- And more — NetherHeartz (@NetherHeartz) December 11, 2020

Some players were exceptionally thrilled about the impostor now being able to shoot lasers through its eyes in Among Us.

Many have actually been very supportive of the development team as well. For a team of just four people to achieve something like this is a pretty big deal.

i never thought Among Us would get to that point. i'm so hyped rn — •Dxmiino• (@Dxmiino) December 11, 2020

Been playing around since the game dropped in 2018, so proud of how far y'all have made it 😭 — Yestin Rosiles (@yarosiles) December 11, 2020

Overall, there are not many details available with respect to the Toppat Airship in Among Us yet. So, till the game drops, players can enjoy being the hunter or be hunted on the maps that are currently available in Among Us.