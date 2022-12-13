"Experimenting, communicating, and educating are at the heart of esports": Orangutan Gaming's Vinay Rao on 'The Forest' and the future

Orangutan Gaming's growth as an esports organization has been quite notable, and the unveiling of their esports training facility, 'The Forest,' is yet another major milestone that they have achieved. Described as South Asia's finest esports training facility, the structure houses numerous gamers and content creators as they hone their crafts and talents.

To learn more about the same, I had the good fortune to pick the brains of Vinay Rao, the head of esports at Orangutan Gaming. His responses provided a detailed look at the inspiration behind the motto of Orangutan Gaming and plenty more.

Orangutan Gaming head of esports Vinay Rao discusses their training facility, the esports scene, and the future of the organization

Q: After more than 1.5 years under construction, how does it feel to finally see Orangutan Gaming’s grand training facility open to players from all corners?

Vinay: It feels surreal to have a place that I can call my own. The inauguration of this facility marks the beginning of a new era for esports, a milestone in the journey of numerous esports gamers to come. The facility is home to almost 30 gamers and content creators. True to its name, it is a forest of talent.

With Orangutan onboard, the transition has been seamless. We couldn't have asked for more. With a myriad of opportunities and the comfort of our training facility, the sky is the limit. The exposure in terms of networking and living far away from home has been exceptional.

Q: What was the vision and inspiration that drove you guys to create such a structure?

Vinay: Esports as an industry is still in the developing phase. Most industries would think it's preposterous to invest in a facility for our players. However, the outcome of players primarily depends on their productivity. The training facility ensures that all our players have a uniform platform to operate at the highest optimum level.

Players from all over India, especially from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, dominate the field of esports, and having a chance to train them at our facility is nothing short of a dream come true.

Q: I would be remiss if I did not ask about the thought process behind naming the training facility ‘The Forest.’

Vinay: Forest is synonymous with wild, raw, powerful, and fearless. Our facility is built keeping these principles in mind. Esports is just as challenging as any other traditional sport.

To put things into perspective, we approach esports like a common man would approach cricket in India. The motto of every sport is to come and conquer. For us, no other term could have done justice to our spirit other than the term "forest."

Q: How do you describe the rise of esports in India in the last few years, especially after the global pandemic? What role does Orangutan Gaming envision ‘The Forest’ will play in this ecosystem moving forward?

Vinay: The pandemic has been difficult for every ecosystem. However, for any business thriving virtually, it was a blessing in disguise. A large chunk of our population was glued to screens for entertainment, professional, and personal commitments. The lockdown gave all esports organizations a chance to explore new verticals, tournaments, and players.

The rise of esports in the recent past has been shocking. Investors are now looking to fund teams and organizations representing India on an international level. With an ever-so-loyal fanbase, the future of esports looks very promising. A facility that provides a platform for our budding esports players to give their best in tournaments is the ultimate goal. We aim to make esports more competitive and generate quality players in the years to come.

Q: How has the response been from the players and fraternity regarding the facility after launch?

Vinay: The response has been phenomenal from both the players and the industry. As we mentioned earlier, the more competitive the industry gets, the better it is for the entire ecosystem. Essentially, it is a new sport brought to India, and most organizations are looking for potential representatives.

Experimenting, communicating, and educating are at the heart of esports. The more an organization nurtures talent, the more economic opportunities come their way. Overall, anything in the direction of esports growth will have a positive response.

Q: Does Orangutan Gaming have any plans to venture beyond the current games the outfit covers?

Vinay: Yes, with an overwhelming response from our players, we have decided to actively participate in international tournaments. We plan on venturing into new games, new teams, and frequent cross-collaborations. To conclude, we are considering an overall expansion.

Q: With a new year looming upon us, what can fans expect from Orangutan Gaming in 2023?

Vinay: With our focus on conquering esports, we aim to bring major titles home.

