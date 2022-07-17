"What's happening in the game isn't intended": Fall Guys developer apologizes to fans after automatic premium purchases

Fall Guys has regained much of its early popularity since it went the free-to-play route. With crossplay and debut on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, thousands of new players have adopted an interesting battle royale.

While all the game modes are available for free, players can opt for optional premium purchases like costumes to make their characters look unique. Unfortunately, a recent bug has resulted in many players purchasing premium content by accident.

Fall Guys is an innovative take on the battle royale genre, as players don't have to resort to violence and kill each other. Instead, 100 players start a round and proceed through different levels of platform-based puzzles. The one to outlast all the remaining players in a match is declared the winner.

While all premium purchases are cosmetic, they allow players to decorate their characters in their own way. These purchases are supposed to be an option, and the recent bug has been a major nuisance.

Mediatonic offers compensationg after Fall Guys' bug makes automatic premium purchases

The bug was first brought to the attention on Reddit as several players had the same problem. They claimed that many purchases were made automatically when trying to preview the in-game items. It's unclear precisely what caused the bug, but several players endured the same fate.

There were other fallouts, like missing show-bucks and changing key bindings. But the most noticeable thing was the lesser premium currencies for no apparent reason. Thankfully, Mediatonic was quick to take note and jumped into action.

According to PC Gamer, Mediatonic initially refused to refund customers by citing what's written in the EULA. It pointed out that players had made the purchases, and since they're cosmetics, they can't be refunded:

"This is not a 'known issue' because it is not an issue. Items cannot be bought automatically by the system and always require input from the player. Again, whether accidental or not, you made this input and purchased the item. As per our EULA, which you agreed to, all purchases are final and will not be refunded."

However, Mediatonic soon apologized after that through its official account and informed what was happening was unintended and shouldn't have happened. It also stated the steps that will be taken to rectify the issue at hand:

"What is happening in the game is not intended and we are actively fixing it. The customer service response was also not acceptable and we will offer a make good for all affected."

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame



To make it right:



We’re improving the store design to prevent this

All refund requests for cosmetics from 21st June 2022 will be honoured until we improve the store

We’re giving everyone GRANDIS We heard your feedback on accidental purchases - and we're sorry!To make it right:We’re improving the store design to prevent thisAll refund requests for cosmetics from 21st June 2022 will be honoured until we improve the storeWe’re giving everyone GRANDIS We heard your feedback on accidental purchases - and we're sorry!To make it right:✨ We’re improving the store design to prevent this✨ All refund requests for cosmetics from 21st June 2022 will be honoured until we improve the store✨ We’re giving everyone GRANDIS 👇 https://t.co/L7Bsz9nbg8

Fall Guys players will be offered compensation for cosmetics that were bought between June 21 and when the incident happened. The developer has also declared that the store design will improve, so such occurrences won't happen again.

As further compensation, affected players will be offered a Grandis costume that will change its color.

While what happened is quite unpleasant, it's good to see Mediatonic taking charge of the situation. There has been a rapid increase in footfall since Fall Guys went free-to-play for all players. It remains to be seen what kind of improvements will be made to the store's design to prevent such mishaps in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far