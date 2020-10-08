Create
Fall Guys Error 'Failed to login' plagues servers as players swarm in millions to play Season 2

(Image Credits: PC Gamer)
Tee Kay
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 08 Oct 2020, 19:59 IST
News
Since the servers of Fall Guys were taken down for the preparation of season 2, fans have been waiting eagerly for it to drop. So much so that the players have been frantically refreshing/relaunching their games in the hope of getting into the season 2 action.

Fall Guys season 2 still unplayable for many

The fact that Fall Guys haven't officially announced the launch of season 2 yet has tempted many players to try and sneak into season 2. In return, they have been facing a "Login Failed" message.

According to the developer, it is supposedly a bug that they are trying to fix at the earliest. However, they also confirmed that this bug is only occurring with players who are trying to sneak into season 2 before the official release.

However, the Fall Guys Twitter team was swift to respond with an explanation of the course of action that they are following,

However, not everyone was busy pointing out the developers' faults, as fans came out in support as well

While others are still waiting for season 2 to officially begin and the bug fixed

It seems like the developers are hard at work trying fix the last minute bugs, as they introduce season 2 into Fall Guys.

With multiple new additions and levels coming to the game, it would seem harsh to blame the developers for trying to enhance the playing experience for everyone. Considering that the players have been waiting eagerly for this release, it wouldn't be fair to blame them for the situation at hand either.

As things stand though, it seems quite evident, especially after the communications from the official Fall Guys Twitter page, that the "Login Failed" server bug is enroute to being fixed, that and we'll be able to enjoy Season 2 very soon.

Published 08 Oct 2020, 19:59 IST
Fall Guys
