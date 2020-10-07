After taking the gaming and streaming communities by storm in it's first season, Fall Guys is all set to get the second season underway on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

A few days ago, IGN revealed the new challenge level Knight Fever which has been designed as the episode revealing level. However, the developers have described this level as a 'skill check' for those who found the previous challenges from season 1 to be overly easy.

Having said that, the developers also added that only about 75 per cent of players will qualify for this level, as it has been designed in such a manner.

In a recent interview with IGN, Joe Walsh, lead game designer at Mediatonic, and Joseph "JJ" Juson, junior level designer at Mediatonic, explained how this specific level was designed for Fall Guys.

They also go on and cite the primary inspiration to this level and exactly what makes the level so hard. We also get to see the designers talk about the planning and designing which went into the creation of this level.

What else is coming to Fall Guys in season 2?

Apart from Knight Fever, there are few more new additions to Fall Guys for season.

Firstly, as was announced on the Fall Guys twitter page, we have a new character - Thicc Bonkus, who is supposedly a spiked roller that is set to it's way into the game when Season 2 begins on 8th October.

I'm very pleased to announce the latest character in the Fall Guys Cinematic Universe...



T H I C C B O N K U S



Coming to Fall Guys Season 2 on October 8th



Reply with THICC BONKUS if your bean is ready 👀 pic.twitter.com/bs8y2tc1AV — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 5, 2020

Next up on the list of new addition includes a new feature which was long asked for by the community, especially by the discord community, of Fall Guys players.

It's a delight to see the developers listening to the cries of the players as the randomise costume and character cosmetics options finds it's way into the game

Our Discord community requested the ability to randomise your costume...



So we've just straight up added it into Season 2



😎👌



You can vote on Community Suggestions here:https://t.co/BWgPYcs9KI pic.twitter.com/KuBwIsRzgx — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 4, 2020

These are the new changes coming to Fall Guys in season 2 which begins tomorrow, on the 8th of October 2020 and for now, the fans are excited to see how these new changes will affect the game.

Some players are also waiting to see if the new level - Knight Fever, can bring a truly difficult challenge for them, having strolled through season 1.