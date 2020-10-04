Fall Guys Season 2: Release date announced for October

The sensation that is Fall Guys took over the gaming industry in swift fashion by demolishing sales charts and becoming a favorite of content creators and streamers across various platforms.

Fall Guys has been one of the biggest success stories of 2020, as a slew of unique, indie titles have been able to carve themselves a large piece of the pie without the budget of massive publishers backing them.

The game's intuitive, creative, and light-hearted take on the battle royale genre has been likened to TV shows such as Takeshi's Castle and Wipeout. Fall Guys provides a nice way to spend quality time with friends and other players in a much more light-hearted manner than the usual BR affair.

This game's success was bound to lead into another season, offering players various new content to keep things interesting in Fall Guys. And the devs have now announced their plans for Season 2 with an October release date.

Fall Guys Season 2 announced by developers

BEAN SPILLING POST



Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed!



🔥 Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October 🔥



Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we're going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020

Fall Guys Season 2 has been confirmed for an 8th October release, and fans are bound to be happy that devs will be rolling out the news season as quickly as they have been able to.

The devs jokingly expressed their reservations with announcing the release date as they feel it might curse the same, but have moved forward anyway.

Since October is the month of Halloween, fans can expect a tonne of festive content in the game along this theme. From skins to perhaps even Halloween-related game types, Season 2 is bound to be a spooky affair.

Fan response has been mostly positive to the news of Season 2 of Fall Guys, while some have expressed concerns relating to the rewards system in-game. Devs have also announced that this title will give out double the XP (Fame Points) starting from 5th October.

