Fall Guys streamer claims Twitch wrongfully banned him for "sexual content"

A Fall Guys streamer, who goes by the online alias Asylix, recently claimed that Twitch wrongfully banned him, citing a violation of its Sexual Content policy. In a post on X on April 2, 2024, the content creator said he had received a seven-day suspension from the platform and shared screenshots of the email sent by the Amazon-owned streaming website.

Asylix explained that even his appeal for a reduction of the sentence had been rejected without much explanation. He wrote:

"I was wrongfully banned by Twitch for “sexual content” and declined my appeal, and it has me wondering why they’re banning someone who didn’t do anything, but keeping people who actually constantly go against TOS."

Why was Asylix banned? Twitch seemingly suspends Fall Guys streamer for an apparent joke about OnlyFans

Expand Tweet

Asylix is a relatively small streamer with less than 1,000 followers. He mainly plays Fall Guys on his channel but also delves into other video games, such as Valorant and Fortnite.

The content creator is currently banned from Twitch and has detailed how it all went down in a long post on X. He claimed that on April 2, 2024, his account received a ban for seven days. He added that the platform did not clarify exactly what led to the penalty, except citing the policy he had apparently broken.

Asylix asserted that he had followed the community guidelines, stating:

"I have never gotten half naked on stream, shirtless, never sent any sketchy images, and never received any. I’ve never offered content for subs or bits, I’ve never “roleplayed oral sex,” or anything mentioned in the TOS."

The Twitch streamer also revealed that his appeal to the ban had been declined almost instantaneously. He provided a screenshot of the email sent to him, which noted that the issue had been manually reviewed and did not warrant a reversal.

Asylix then revealed that a "joke" he had made in chat might be responsible for getting him banned. Per the post, the content creator had posted a non-existent OnlyFans page bearing his name in his chat while playing Fall Guys:

"The only thing I can think of is that I joked around with my viewers and wrote “http://onlyfans.com/asylix” in the chat, which doesn’t exist. If this is the case, we’re not allowed to make jokes?"

Expand Tweet

However, readers should note that since the post blew up on social media, someone has seemingly created a fake account bearing that same name. On the same day as the post, the streamer shared a screenshot of the page, claiming it was not his.

Asylix slammed Twitch for not accepting his appeal to get the ban shortened and went on a short rant:

"To think that there’s people LITERALLY promoting their onlyfans and other content on Twitch and small streamers like myself get suspended and denied their appeal with not even as much of an explanation really blows my mind. I just play a game where little beans run around and I break world records at it, maynnnnn"

As of now, Twitch has yet to change his initial ban sentence, which is slated to last till April 9, 2024.