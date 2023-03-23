Fanmade Hololive fighting games get official reveal: Release window, what to expect, and more

Virtual YouTuber agency Hololive Production's vast roster of virtual YouTubers, also called VTubers, has a seriously dedicated and talented fanbase, with creations ranging from animation to art and more. The latest from this community, made "by fans, for fans" is something many people have wanted for a long time: a game.

Taking one of the best ways to express a vast roster and deep character lore into account, a group of fans going by the name "Besto Game Team" have stepped up to deliver what everyone's been waiting for.

"When will there be a full Hololive fighting game?" We fellow fans thought that as well."

Idol Showdown: Hololive fighting game release window, characters, and more

After spending two years in secrecy, the developers have put together not just a gameplay trailer, but are almost ready to release the game. Most importantly, the question on everyone's mind is - "When is it releasing?"

The developers have given the release window of Spring 2023, a season that most consider is underway. This means the game could be released in the next four months, avoiding hype training pitfalls in the form of lengthy buildups and drip-feeding information.

What is being drip-fed, however, are the characters. In the trailer, only eight characters have been confirmed for the game's launch, four of which have already been revealed. These include:

Inugami Korone Shirakami Fubuki Ayame Nakiri Tokino Sora

More characters are expected to appear in the coming months.

Korone lands a Shoryuken-esque move on Fubuki (via Idol Showdown | Besto Game Team)

The game alo has a pixel art style, and it appears that each frame of each Hololive idol is drawn manually. However, the art quality makes up for the tedium of drawing it, and the game's visuals seem crisp and easy to read.

Pricing and platforms

Currently, it looks likely that it will only be released on PC, through Steam. While it is possible that it will be ported in the future, the developers have not provided any official confirmation.

Being a PC game, the controller support situation is unknown. All things considered, however, we can expect robust controller support from the game as the Steam Input platform should be capable of compensating for oversights, if any.

Most importantly, the game will be free on Steam. Together with the massive intellectual property that Hololive is riding off of, we can expect big player counts and a fast-developing meta for the game. The lifeblood of the fighting game is its community after all, and with the sheer size of the Hololive fanbase, that is to be expected.

