Fans and players react to 7Sea Esports' performance at PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown

PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown has concluded, and 7Sea Esports have ended their run at ninth place in the overall rankings. The team representing India as a nation has been awarded $20,000 as a base prize for their position. At the same time, they increased their total spoils to $51,000 with additional achievements at the global event.

Tanmay "Sc0ut" Singh, aka Sc0utOP, was also declared the 'Fan Favorite Player,' receiving a $10,000 reward. On the performance front, 7Sea Esports claimed a Chicken Dinner in the penultimate game of the PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown Day 3, while they ended at the 2nd position thrice across 18 matches.

Although 7Sea Esports wasn't in the top three of the overall rankings, their performance garnered much appreciation from the fans. Readers can look at the reactions of fans and players to the 7Sea Esports' performance after the culmination of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 Afterparty Showdown.

Fans react as 7Sea Esports ended at the ninth PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 Afterparty Showdown

As expected, the clashes at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 Afterparty Showdown were quite close. with the team representing India, 7Sea Esports, securing the ninth spot among the 12 participating teams. Despite their position on the rankings, the Indian team performed brilliantly.

Gametube @GametubeI Vampire Esports also won PMWI Afterparty Showdown. REVO77K bagged the MVP award, while Scout emerged as the Fan Favourite player Vampire Esports also won PMWI Afterparty Showdown. REVO77K bagged the MVP award, while Scout emerged as the Fan Favourite player https://t.co/eDejLFrkex

Even though they claimed only one Chicken Dinner, the team ended up in second place in three matches and also secured the third position in one game. While there is certainly scope for improvement, the team's late flourish at the global tournament impressed fans worldwide.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans of Sc0ut and 7Sea Esports, who showcased their emotions on Twitter:

Shivam @Shivam92071916 #PUBG_MOBILE Well played #7seaesports great game play we all are proud of you guys @scouttanmay more power to you champ one day you will lift the cup for the nation #PMWI Well played #7seaesports great game play we all are proud of you guys @scouttanmay more power to you champ one day you will lift the cup for the nation #PMWI #PUBG_MOBILE

Yash Warghane @YWarghane



First International for The Whole Team



#RISEUP @7SeaEsports Dream Run Proud of You..First International for The Whole Team @7SeaEsports Dream Run Proud of You..💖💖First International for The Whole Team#RISEUP

Mizanur Rahman @mizanurhridoy3 they deserve more, till now they are so underrated maybe now everyone will support 7sea like other teams they do from India.



Santosh Pecheti sir and Osmium sir guided well to their roster, hats Off🤝



#PMWI2022 #7sea @7SeaEsports played so well, as it was their first timethey deserve more, till now they are so underrated maybe now everyone will support 7sea like other teams they do from India.Santosh Pecheti sir and Osmium sir guided well to their roster, hats Off🤝 @7SeaEsports played so well, as it was their first time🔥 they deserve more, till now they are so underrated maybe now everyone will support 7sea like other teams they do from India.Santosh Pecheti sir and Osmium sir guided well to their roster, hats Off🤝#PMWI2022 #7sea

Ashish Saikia @AshishSaikia6 @Kullthegreat Brilliant from Sarang vs De by far the best player of 7seas @Kullthegreat Brilliant from Sarang vs De by far the best player of 7seas

Sunny @Sunny47321525 @Kullthegreat Akhri din hi saara aggression bhr aata h bc🥲 @Kullthegreat Akhri din hi saara aggression bhr aata h bc🥲

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat 🫡

#PMWI What a squad wipe by spraygod and Sarang What a squad wipe by spraygod and Sarang 🔥🫡#PMWI

For those unaware, PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 consisted of two events, the Main Tournament and the Afterparty Showdown. Coincidentally, Vampire Esports was victorious at both events and have claimed over $600,000 as their winnings.

In the first week of PMWI 2022, Team Falcons and Stalwart Esports finished second and third in the Main Tournament. During the second week, at the Afterparty Showdown, Alpha7 Esports and Team Falcons secured second and third positions, respectively.

Interestingly, Team SouL was one of the qualifying teams at the Main Tournament, where they represented India, and finished in the 11th position with one Chicken Dinner and a $58,500 reward across 18 games.

