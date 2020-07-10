Far Cry 6 confirmed: Release date, new villain, location and more

As a result of a leak on the Hong Kong PlayStation store, Far Cry 6 has just been confirmed.

The leak also revealed who the main villain would be, and what the location setting would be.

Far Cry 6 features Giancarlo Esposito as the main villain

There is big news coming the way of gaming fans, as Far Cry 6 just got confirmed accidentally, via a leak on the Hong Kong PlayStation store.

The game appeared seemingly out of nowhere on the page, and confirmed a lot of theories surrounding Far Cry 6, the biggest one of which was that Giancarlo Esposito would be appearing as the main villain.

The cover art of the game features the actor front and center, in all his menacing glory. It has to be noted that Far Cry games, since the third installment, have all featured the primary antagonist on the cover, thus confirming Esposito's presence as a villain.

The Breaking Bad actor will definitely bring his A-game to Far Cry 6, in what could possibly be the best villain since Michael Mando's Vaas.

Far Cry 6 release date and location

The gameplay details are as follow:

Fight for freedom

You will play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.

Yara torn apart

The player will fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date, across jungles, beaches and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

Guerilla firepower

You can employ makeshift weapons, vehicles and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire, to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.

The game will be set in Yara, a fictional Southern American tropical island with spaces of metropolitan cities. It is akin to the locations that can be seen in the Just Cause franchise.

The leak also confirmed the release date for Far Cry 6, which is 18th February 2021.

Far Cry 6 page just show up on PS HK Store. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LXZ1EhGykG — anjohn0422 (@anjohn0422) July 10, 2020

The game description on the store's website translates to:

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise whose time has been frozen. Yara’s dictator Anton Castile intends to let his son Diago follow his bloody flow and restore the country’s former glory at all costs. Their relentless oppression has ignited the fire of revolution."

Perhaps this news was meant for the Ubisoft Forward event planned for the 12th of July. This is extremely great news for fans of the franchise, as the game looks to go back to a tropical setting, and feature Giancarlo Esposito as the main villain.