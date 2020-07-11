Far Cry 6: Predicted System Requirements for PC

Far Cry 6 was recently leaked on the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong.

Even though a lot of details about the game have been leaked, its official system requirements are not yet known.

Far Cry 6 cover ( source: Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 is the upcoming installment of the Far Cry franchise. The game was recently leaked on the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong. The leak pretty much disclosed every important detail about the game.

The leaked Far Cry 6 listing included names and details of, the antagonist - Anton Castilo, Protagonist- Dani Rojas, New fictional location- Yara, story details, next-gen free transfer, and more.

Far Cry 6 predicted System Requirements for PC

(source- the profaned otaku)

Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380, RX 570 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB, GTX 1050 or better.

VRAM: 4GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 12 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended PC System Requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i7-5820K 6-Core 3.3GHz / i5 9300H/AMD Ryzen R7 1700X or similar/better

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or better/ GTX 1660ti/GTX 2060 or better

VRAM: 8GB

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 60GB Hard drive space

System Requirements

Similar to previous Far Cry games, the upcoming Far Cry 6 will run on Dunia Engine(a well-optimized engine). You would be able to run Far Cry 6 if you have a system with Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350 processor. In terms of GPU, AMD's RX 570, RX 580 / GTX 1650 Super or better will be enough to run the game.

However, if you want to experience the game on high FPS settings, you need to have at least a GTX 1660ti/ GTX 2060 ti or better.