Farlight 84 Mobile Global Test: Size, vehicles, maps, modes, and more

Farlight 84 finally launched its Global Test on February 13 for mobile devices after the title was officially announced in late 2020. Developed by Farlight Games and Lilith Games for PC and mobile, it is a futuristic battle royale game set in 2084.

The developer launched its Open Beta Test in June 2021 on Android devices in a few regions, including India, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, France and Australia. However, the global test took over 18 months due to unforeseen circumstances.

Farlight 84: Size, maps, Heroes, and more

No matter where you are, Isle City will be your forever home! We are waiting for you, survivor!

The game offers several advanced weapons, futuristic maps, characters, and several game modes. The game is around 1.6 GB in size for iOS and 1 GB for Android devices. It is available on both platforms in a few countries, including India. With the latest announcement, it is anticipated that the game is preparing for its worldwide launch.

Farlight84 features two battle royale maps (image via Sportskeeda)

Several Heroes have been introduced in the game with different abilities, such as Attack, Defense, Scout, and Support. You can unlock them with diamonds, virtual currency, or by completing certain missions. The title offers free characters, including Maggie, Momonoi, Watchman, and Captain.

White Dwarf gun (Image via Farlight 84 official website)

It boasts many advanced vehicles, including the Blazing Infantry, Flame Thrower, Mobile Turret, Gunboat, War Spider, Air Beast, and Wasteland Hovercraft, each with different features.

Hover Bike (Image via Farlight 84 Website)

So far, Farlight84 has four in-game modes, including Battle Royale, Hunt, Deathmatch, and Sancton, and over 20 different types of jetpacks. The publisher has also released five patch notes since its first Open Beta Test was announced in June 2021. It has two battle royale maps: Lapton and Subset City,

In its V14.1 patch notes, the game features a fresh Battle Pass, explosive Hero skills, and new vehicles and weapons. The developer has upgraded the Lampton map by adding shadow effects and two new locations: Golden Ranch and Romer Fortress.

They also introduced the new vehicle Blazing Infantry and gun UZI with the update. In the most recent V14.2 patch notes, different skins were added along with more abilities to Heroes, besides upgrading the lobby screen visuals.

Farlight 84 offers different graphics quality. Players can choose from one of five options: Smooth, Balanced, HD, Ultra, and Extreme. You can also select any visual style, such as Default, Bright, Fresh, or Realistic.

It has introduced 14 languages, including English, Hindi, Espanol, Portuguese, and Bahasa Indonesia.

Players can also redeem several gun skins, such as Feral Beast (M4), Clairvoyant Radiation (UR), Xenophan(SSR), and Energy Breath(SR). You also have to complete different given missions to unlock your level.

