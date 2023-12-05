FC 24 Boulaye Dia Radioactive SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Boulaye Dia Radioactive SBC is now available in EA FC 24, adding yet another promo item to Ultimate Team. Unlike the cards released on Friday and the ones in Sunday's mini-release, you are guaranteed to receive this item by completing certain tasks. This removes any kind of dependence on luck, as you won't need any packs.

The main job is to estimate the potential amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the value of the fodder you'll have to use, and having an idea of this could be hugely beneficial. The best way to go about this is by analyzing the tasks of the Boulaye Dia Radioactive SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Boulaye Dia Radioactive SBC tasks

Tonight's SBC is beginner-friendly since it has only one task. The conditions are extremely straightforward, allowing more players to complete them.

Task - Boulaye Dia Radioactive SBC

Min 1 player from the Serie A

Min 1 TOTW item

Min squad rating: 84

No. of players: 11

This special challenge will cost about 42,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce it using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, you can always grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more packs.

The challenge is available for the next 13 days (as of December 5), giving you plenty of time to grind for the required fodder. This will automatically save your coins.

Is the Boulaye Dia Radioactive SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 86-rated LW item. Its greatest strength is its versatile nature, as you can play it as an LM, CF, and ST as well. With 89 Pace and 88 Dribbling, it can certainly prove to be a handful for many defenders.

However, a 3* Weak Foot and 85 Shooting are pretty mediocre as stronger cards have started to appear in Ultimate Team. This is a good budget challenge worth completing for relative beginners to Ultimate Team.