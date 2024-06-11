On June 12, 2024, EA Sports developers Antwan and Tak revealed a new FC Mobile Redeem Code during a YouTube livestream discussing the latest update for June 2024. "COUNTDOWN" is the fourth redeem code released for this year's FC Mobile edition. Players using this code will receive a TOTS Limited Pack and a Laughing Mr. Manager Emote.

The TOTS Limited Pack includes the following rewards: 1x Mixed Version Player (rated 86-99), 2x Mixed Version Players (rated 75 - 99), 2x Base Players (rated 65 - 74), and 100,000 FC Coins.

The "COUNTDOWN" code is already live and will be available for one day only, from June 11, 2024, at 8:30 pm UTC to June 13, 2024, at 8:30 pm UTC. Players are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.

How to crack the FC Mobile Redeem Code for a free TOTS Limited Pack and Laughing Mr. Manager Emote

Antwan and Tak revealing the new FC Mobile Redeem Code: COUNTDOWN in the latest FC Mobile YouTube Live stream (Image via FC Mobile YouTube channel)

With the new June 2024 update all set to arrive in FC Mobile, players can grab the FC Mobile Redeem Code rewards through the following steps:

Navigate to the Redemption Page: Open a web browser on your computer or mobile device and go to the FC Mobile Code Redemption page. Log into Your EA Account: Ensure you log into the EA Account that is linked to your FC Mobile game. Enter the Code: Input the redeem code "COUNTDOWN" and complete the Captcha verification. Redeem the Reward: Click the "Redeem" button. Your rewards, including the TOTS Limited Pack and Laughing Mr. Manager emote, will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

If you do not have an EA Account, you can create one through the web browser or directly within the game. Make sure to link your EA Account to your FC Mobile account through the in-game settings to receive the redeemed rewards.

This redeem code is an excellent opportunity for players to boost their teams with multiple fodder cards and coins. There's even a chance of getting a 99 OVR first-team starter. Remember, the code can be used only once per user.

The previous FC Mobile redeem code, "OPENSESAME," was released two weeks ago and offered an 81-97 rated player pack. This time, players get the more lucrative TOTS Limited Pack and the amusing Laughing Mr. Manager emote.

Fans can expect another FC Mobile redeem code in approximately two weeks.

