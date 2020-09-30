FIFA 21 soundtrack revealed: Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, and other big names included

FIFA 21 is almost upon us, and EA's annual football-game franchise has been doing great numbers ever since the launch of the first game, FIFA International Soccer (FIFA 94) back in 1993.

The FIFA games by EA Sports have become a cultural mainstay, and each year, fans flock to the stores to get themselves a copy of the newest FIFA title. Similarly, this year's FIFA 21 has also generated a lot of hype, and the player ratings, as usual, have the fanbase divided.

One of the best aspects of FIFA that has always been massively appreciated by the fans is the soundtrack. From indie tracks to pop bangers, these games' soundtracks have always been eclectic and included some genuinely catchy tunes.

This year sees the annual franchise bring to the forefront one of the most significant movements in music today: UK Rap.

FIFA 21 soundtrack is out

The FIFA soundtrack might not be integral to the actual game itself, but given the amount of time players spend in menus, a good soundtrack goes a long way in making the game experience enjoyable.

In the past, Rap has been included, but this year sees EA Sports truly embrace the rise of UK Rap by featuring the most prominent names from the UK Rap scene, such as Lil Mosey, Bugsey, and Stormzy.

There are a total of 100 artists featured on the soundtrack of 103 songs in FIFA 21. Apart from the soundtrack flor Volta Football, it also includes the biggest names in Pop as well as Rock.

Image Credits: ea sports fifa, twitter

Advertisement

G.O.O.D music sensation 070 Shake also appears on the soundtrack, along with huge names in pop such as Dua Lipa. Formerly indie artist and now mainstream giant Tame Impala also makes it to FIFA 21's soundtrack.

Keeping up with tradition and featuring some hard-hitting rock music, the aggressive duo from Brighton, Royal Blood, is also featured on the soundtrack.

Fan reaction varies wildly over FIFA 21's soundtrack

EA really expects me to vibe to Dua Lipa and Aitch after conceding a last minute goal to Mbappe pic.twitter.com/QQvIWBjygg — king cringeson (@klancythewolf) September 29, 2020

Imagine going back in the menus after being beaten 6-0 and you hear aitch singing about how much money he is making 🤣😭 https://t.co/ABrA3FKgpH — George (@2205george) September 29, 2020