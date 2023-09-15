FIFA 23 Join the Club 3 objective set - All tasks, rewards, and more

A new Join the Club 3 objective set is now available on FIFA 23, and it allows players to get some really interesting rewards. By completing all the tasks, they can get some bonus items for their existing Ultimate Team squads. Additionally, there are some extra packs waiting for them to arrive on their EA FC 24 journeys as well. These items certainly make the objective set worth completing, as the complimentary packs could be highly beneficial in the upcoming release.

There have been plenty of exciting objective releases throughout FIFA 23's existence which have allowed players to find plenty of special cards and bonus packs at minimal costs. Even though the rewards from the Join the Club 3 set are not worth much currently, the bonus packs they make you eligible for in EA FC 24 make participating in the set worth it.

All Join the Club 3 objective set tasks in FIFA 23

Like the two previous versions, the Join the Club 3 set has multiple tasks. Completing each of them will allow you to unlock player picks that have the potential to land you with something valuable. Additionally, you'll be able to obtain collection rewards once you finish all the tasks.

The different Join the Club 3 objectives you must complete are:

Manchester City : Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five Manchester City players in your starting eleven.

: Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five Manchester City players in your starting eleven. PSG: Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five PSG players in your starting eleven.

Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five PSG players in your starting eleven. Chelsea: Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five Chelsea players in your starting eleven.

Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five Chelsea players in your starting eleven. Real Madrid : Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five Real Madrid players in your starting eleven.

: Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five Real Madrid players in your starting eleven. Liverpool: Score in four separate matches on at least Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of five Liverpool players in your starting eleven.

By completing each task of the Join the Club 3 objective set in FIFA 23, you get a player pick, which could even get you Futties Premium. Once you complete all the tasks, you will be granted one 83+ x5 Player Pack and one 84+ x5 Player Pack in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team mode.