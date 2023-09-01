FIFA 23 Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

FIFA 23 players can now complete two unique player challenges in the form of Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBC, which have been released in Ultimate. The latest SBC comes amidst Season 9, which will be the last one for the current game before EA FC 24 takes over. However, you can still secure some amazing cards for your squad by completing tonight's challenges. By doing so, you won't have to rely on your luck, and there's a great chance to get two special items.

The first task is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need to get the required fodder. This will help you determine if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the costs will be by analyzing the tasks of the Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBC are actually two separate challenges in FIFA 23, so you can choose to do either one of them. You're also free to do both of them as long as you have enough fodder.

To get the special Mason Mount card, you'll need to complete two tasks.

Task 1 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

When combined, the two tasks will cost around 135,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the market.

To get the special Declan Rice card, you'll have to complete only one task.

Task 1 - Declan Rice

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

TOTS/TOTW: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 91

# of players in the Squad: 11

Expand Tweet

This challenge will cost around 90,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the market. Hence, the Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBC will cost a total of about 210,000 FUT coins in case all the fodder is obtained from the FIFA 23 market. However, you can reduce it by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team squad.

If you complete both, you'll end up with a 97-rated CAM card of Mason Mount, and a 97-rated CDM card of Declan Rice. Based on the result on Sunday, one of these two cards could end up with +2 boost in overall in FIFA 23.