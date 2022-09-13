FIFA 23 Premier League ratings announced, Ronaldo plummets below Manchester City superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo is the second-highest rated footballer in terms of overall ratings in FIFA 23. However, he's not alone in the position, as few have matched him or gone one step ahead. This was revealed as EA Sports released the ratings of the top 23 footballers from the Premier League.

The official ratings' revelations commenced on September 11, when the overalls of the Ambassadors were released. It was followed by the announcement of the top 23 cards in FIFA 23 yesterday, and now it seems to be the turn of the Premier League. There also seems to be a few changes from what was shown earlier, thanks to the Xbox leaks.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA #FIFA23



Find more Premier League ratings here x.ea.com/74435



#FIFARatings The 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓽 to do it in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Here are the Top 15 players in the @PremierLeagueFind more Premier League ratings here The 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓽 to do it in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Here are the Top 15 players in the @PremierLeague 👏 #FIFA23Find more Premier League ratings here ➡ x.ea.com/74435#FIFARatings https://t.co/ajsmreSOqd

The top 23 seems to be more or less along the expected lines, and there are some massive names. They are led by Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne, one of the highest overalls in this year's game. Let's now look at the top 23 cards from the Premier League and who has made it along with De Bruyne and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and De Bruyne are among the leaders as far as FIFA 23 overalls from Premier League are concerned

These are the top 23 cards from the Premier League in EA Sports' FIFA 23 and are led by Kevin De Bruyne:

Kevin De Bruyne - 91

Cristiano Ronaldo - 90

Virgil Van Dijk - 90

Mohamed Salah - 90

Son Heung-Min - 90

Casemiro - 89

Alisson - 89

Harry Kane - 89

Ederson - 89

N'Golo Kante - 89

Erling Haaland - 88

Joao Cancelo - 88

Ruben Dias - 88

Bernardo Silva - 88

Fabinho - 87

Rodri - 87

Andrew Robertson - 87

Kalidou Koulibaly - 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 87

Hugo Lloris - 87

David De Gea - 87

Edouard Mendy - 86

Aymeric Laporte - 86

Aside from Ronaldo, the Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are rated at 90. Van Dijk is also the highest-rated defender in FIFA 23, whereas his Egyptian teammate has joined the 90-ratings club for the first time.

Manchester City seem to have a healthy amount of representation in the top 23 spots, which isn't surprising. Pep Guardiola has managed to form a squad that boasts of quality and champion players.

Ronaldo isn't the only Manchester United player present in the rankings however, as new signing Casemiro has joined him on the list as well. Old favorite David De Gea is also there with an 87 overall. It remains to be seen how these cards will perform once FIFA 23 gets officially released on September 30, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan