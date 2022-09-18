FIFA 23 releases top 20 dribblers in-game as Messi beats Mbappe 

Messi has finally beaten Mbappe in FIFA 23. Despite numerous downgrades, the Argentinian reigns supreme in terms of dribbling. The two PSG superstars have been tied at the top based on overall ratings, but Messi's ball-carrying prowess remains unmatched. This was revealed on September 17, as EA Sports unveiled the top 20 dribblers in the game.
Since releasing the top cards from the big five leagues, EA Sports has shifted their focus to individual stats.
A few brilliant cards have joined the PSG duo at the top. All 20 players will be a dream for FIFA 23 fans, given how important dribbling is in the meta. Let's see who has finally made the list.
Messi is the best dribbler in FIFA 23 with slightly better stats than Mbappe
It's no wonder how close the dribbling stats of Messi and Mbappe are in FIFA 23. The two are known for effortlessly carrying the ball and beating opponents. However, they aren't alone as some amazing footballers have also made it to the list. As revealed by EA Sports, here are the top 20 cards in terms of dribbling.
Best dribblers in FIFA 23
- Dries Mertens 88
- Sadio Mane 88
- Philipe Coutinho 88
- Joao Felix 88
- Christopher Nkunku 88
- Mateo Kovacic 88
- Isco 88
- Allan Saint-Maximin 88
- Lorenzo Insigne 89
- Jadon Sancho 89
- Thiago Alcantara 90
- Mohamed Salah 90
- Paulo Dybala 90
- Riyadh Mahrez 90
- Vinicius Jr. 90
- Marco Verratti 91
- Bernardo Silva 92
- Kylian Mbappe 92
- Neymar 93
- Lionel Messi 94
Based on these stats, Messi and Mbappe have ended up in first and third positions, respectively. However, they aren't the only ones on this list from PSG. Neymar is sandwiched between the two, while Marco Verratti also finds a place in the top 10.
Quite strangely, Allan Saint-Maximin has been superseded by some surprising names despite the Frenchman being renowned for his flair in real life.
Jadon Sancho represents Manchester United on this list, while Liverpool's Mohamed Salah accompanies Thiago among the top 20 cards. Overall, it's quite a robust lineup, and some of these will surely dominate the meta when the game releases on September 30.