FIFA 23 server downtime (February 22): Servers to be taken down at 5:30 am UTC

On February 2, EA Sports informed FIFA 23 players about the upcoming server maintenance, which is a routine process to implement significant game changes. However, this process can be disruptive as some of the game's most popular modes require internet connectivity and matchmaking between players, which depend on the servers functioning correctly. The last server maintenance for FIFA 23 occurred on January 12.

The latest FIFA 23 title update is the reason for today's maintenance

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on Feb 22. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



FIFA 23, 5:30 AM UTC to noon.

FIFA 21|22, 7:00 AM to 2 PM.

FIFA 20|19|18, 7:0 AM to noon.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to each maintenance. We have a scheduled maintenance on Feb 22. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.FIFA 23, 5:30 AM UTC to noon.FIFA 21|22, 7:00 AM to 2 PM.FIFA 20|19|18, 7:0 AM to noon.Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to each maintenance.

After the server maintenance begins, all matchmaking in FIFA 23 will be closed. EA Sports has provided a list of affected game modes and the start time for the maintenance, which is 5:30 am UTC. However, the end time has not been announced yet, so players will have to wait to find out when they can resume playing.

As a result, FIFA 23 players may have to wait for an undetermined amount of time to learn when the maintenance will conclude. EA Sports typically adheres to the timeline they provide, but there may be instances where maintenance is extended. This was the case in January, when maintenance was extended for a few hours.

The maintenance process begins 30 minutes before the actual maintenance work starts. At this point, players can no longer access the affected game modes and are advised to end all gaming sessions to avoid loss of progression on their accounts.

Affected game modes

All game modes that require matchmaking and depend on the servers will be affected. The mode that is impacted the most will undoubtedly be the Ultimate Team. In this mode, players create their own squads using unique cards and compete against other players in various matches.

All matches, including Squad Battles, will become unavailable once the servers go down. In addition, any attempt to log in will result in an error message from FIFA 23.

However, players can access offline modes like Exhibition and Career Mode during this time. The latter allows players to pick a club and help it reach new heights. However, winning trophies is only a small part of the mode as players have to step into the shoes of managers. They'll be required to do everything from making the transfers to ensuring the proper training of young talent.

Affected platforms

Today's maintenance is for all platforms and is associated with the latest title update. Once EA Sports completes their server-related work, the latest patch will be available.

Poll : 0 votes