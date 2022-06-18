Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will be mobile exclusive

Square Enix did more than reveal Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with another FF7-related title, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. However, it appears it will be more than just a retread of the original game.

During the company’s Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration event, it was revealed that Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will be mobile-only, specifically for Android and iOS devices. Best of all, the game will be free to play.

The game’s trailer was showcased at the event, providing a nice chunk of how it tends to play. Scenes unfolded in fully-realized models and chibi forms, a welcome callback to the chibi characters the original FF7 used due to the limitations of the original PlayStation console.

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will cover events that happened before and after original Final Fantasy 7

As for gameplay, Ever Crisis appears to be turn-based, which the original Final Fantasy 7 was. Whether or not it will have an optional combat system like the Final Fantasy 7: Remake remains to be seen.

The most significant difference is that the combat appears to use more detailed models, whereas traversing the game world will use chibi forms.

Similar to Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition, Ever Crisis will appear in an episodic form. And the events the title is slated to cover are pretty extensive.

Players will see events unfold from before Crisis: Final Fantasy 7, Crisis Core, the whole of Final Fantasy 7, Dirge of Cerberus, and Advent Children. However, it is still primarily a remake of Final Fantasy 7.

According to Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will be free to play. However, that means other aspects of the game will be monetized, likely cosmetics considering several characters were seen wearing different outfits.

Release date not announced; Square Enix will host closed beta in 2022

Unfortunately, a release date for Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis hasn’t been announced. With that said, Square Enix did state that a closed beta will be hosted some time in 2022, though the exact date hasn’t been revealed.

Given that the closed beta is coming in 2022, it is reasonable to guess that Ever Crisis will launch some time in 2022 or 2023. It would be a nice tie-in to the remake of FF7 if it were released beforehand.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far