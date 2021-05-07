Finals for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore to take place on 30 May 2021

Finals for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore to take place on 30 May

The Finals of the FFWS 2021 SG will take place on 30 May 2021

18 teams from 11 regions will compete for the US$2,000,000 prize pool

Teams from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan were unable to travel to Singapore to compete due to national travel restrictions.

India, 7 May 2021 – The Finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) will now take place on 30 May from 6:30 PM IST. The date was shifted to accommodate the global pandemic situation, prioritizing the health and safety of all involved. The Play-Ins will continue on 22 May, also from 6:30 PM IST.

Eighteen teams from 11 regions across the world will compete for the US$2,000,000 prize pool – Free Fire’s largest ever. The stakes are high as the Play-Ins will see nine teams competing for three spots in the Finals. They will join the tournament’s top nine seeds for a chance to be crowned the FFWS 2021 SG champions.

18 teams from 11 regions across the world will compete for the US$2,000,000 prize pool

Teams missing from Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore will get share of prize pool

Teams from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan could not travel to Singapore to compete due to national travel restrictions. To recognize the teams’ efforts and achievements in qualifying for the World Series, they will be awarded a share of the prize pool.