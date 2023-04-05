Fire Emblem Engage version 2.0.0 (April 4) official notes: Wave 4 expansion goes live, new characters, stages, and more

Fire Emblem Engage’s version 2.0.0 has finally gone live, and with it, the Wave 4 expansion is also something that players will be able to look forward to in the popular JRPG. As such, the title’s DLC expansion pass has been segregated into four separate waves, each of which will bring a boatload of new content to the tactical RPG.

From brand new characters to emblems as well as new areas and stages to complete, there's certainly a lot that Nintendo offers with every wave. With the Wave 4 DLC, Fire Emblem Engage's the Fell Xenologue will bring a lot more story content to the base game. However, this will be different from the chapter structure and will introduce the brand new characters, Ned and Nil, to the roster.

Fire Emblem Engage fans looking for a more detailed description of version 2.0.0 can check it out on the official website. For a brief overview of all the changes and additions, here are all the major highlights.

Fire Emblem Engage version 2.0.0 (April 4) official notes

1) General Updates

Compatible with Wave 4 of the Expansion Pass.

Update Bonus has been added. You can receive items when entering Somniel from Chapter 5 or later.

Collaboration content with the smartphone app “Fire Emblem Heroes” can now be downloaded for free from the Nintendo eShop.

You can receive items when entering Somniel after downloading the data from the eShop.

Note that players who have already downloaded the bonuses from linking with “Fire Emblem Heroes” cannot download the content again.

Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

2) Additional content

More maps, locations, and brand new class types have been added in Wave 4, alongside additional story content.

3) Story content

The Fell Xenologue will bring some more story content to the base game, but it will play out slightly differently from the the chapter structure that's currently present in the title. Furthermore, it will introduce the latest two characters, Ned and Nil. The pair state that there are seven 'Emblem Bracelets,' with four of them being missing. As a result, players can look forward to even more characters coming back to the roster.

The Wave 4 DLC will be the final update that Fire Emblem Engage receives in this Expansion Pass. However, it's still unclear if the title will stop receiving further content support from here on out.

