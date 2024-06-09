Flintlock The Siege of Dawn release date and gameplay revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn, the upcoming new souls-like title from developer A44, has finally received a confirmed release date following its recent appearance on Xbox Games Showcase. While the game did see some major delays in the last few years, it's now scheduled to come out on July 18, 2024, for all current-gen consoles and PC.
A44 is best known for its previous attempt at creating a unique souls-like experience with Ashen, and Flintlock seems to be a natural evolution of the studio's ideas, with a much more combat-focused title. Alongside the recently released gameplay trailer, Kepler Interactive revealed the game's pre-order details.
Here's everything you need to know about Flintlock The Siege of Dawn, its different editions, pre-order details, and more.
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn pre-order details revealed following gameplay trailer debut at Xbox Games Showcase
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn is coming out on July 18, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. With the game's recent release date reveal, pre-orders for the title also went live - but only on Steam - along with details on the different editions it offers. Much like any other modern AAA title, Flintlock comes in two different editions:
Standard Edition ($35.99)
- Base game
Deluxe Edition ($44.99)
- Base game
- Noble Outfit
- Champions Outfit
- Vanguard Outfit
Surprisingly, there's no pre-order bonus for pre-purchasing the game ahead of its release. While most current-gen titles nowadays adopt the $70 pricing structure, with the Premium or Deluxe Editions touching $90 to $100+, Flintlock still employs the standard AA pricing.
Additionally, much like last year's smash-hit souls-like from Korean developer Round8 Studios, Lies of P, Flintlock The Siege of Dawn is coming to Xbox Game Pass on the same day of release. As such, players who have an active subscription can play the game at no additional cost.
Apart from the release date, A44 and publisher Kepler Interactive have also revealed the game's PC system requirements and file size, which are as follows:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 (6GB+ RAM)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB+ RAM)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD
While many might've speculated A44 to have used Unreal Engine 5 for their latest title, Flintlock The Siege of Dawn is built using Unreal Engine 4, albeit with support for modern graphical bells and whistles, like ray-tracing and advanced global illumination.
