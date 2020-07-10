×
Pro Gaming Showdown: Schedule, prize pool and teams

  • Trinity Gaming India has announced a 2-day long Invitational PUBG Mobile showdown.
  • Pro Gaming Showdown will offer a massive 100,000 INR Prize Pool in the form of Gift Vouchers.
News
Modified 10 Jul 2020, 10:24 IST
FPS FLIP CART
FPS FLIP CART

Regular PUBG Mobile tournaments have kept the fans busy as they are coming in quick succession. Flipkart and Trinity Gaming India have partnered up for another PUBG Mobile tournament called Pro Gaming Showdown.

During PUBG Mobile World League East 2020, Trinity Gaming India announced a 2-day long Invitational showdown among top Indian eSports Organizations. All these teams would be invited and there are no qualification criteria set by the organisers.

According to the announcement made by Flipkart & Trinity Gaming on their website, the Pro Gaming Showdown will offer a massive 100,000 INR prize pool in the form of Gift Vouchers. Viewers can watch the Livestream and participate in giveaways to win rewards worth 10,000 INR.

Apart from the four matches that each invited team will play per day, the viewers will get a chance to showcase their skills in a separate 'Viewers Only' match.

FPS Flipkart
FPS Flipkart

Champions of the tournament will be awarded Flipkart Vouchers worth 50,000 INR. The player with the highest number of kills will receive the 'Top Fragger' award.

Match schedule

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Vikendi

Match 4: Sanhok

Live stream: 12 pm onwards

Exclusive on Flipkart App

The Invited Teams/ Participants:

  1. Nova Godlike
  2. Marcos Gaming
  3. GXR-CELTZ
  4. Orange Rock
  5. Reckoning eSports
  6. SynerGE
  7. U Mumba esports
  8. Team IND
  9. Fnatic
  10. Hydra
  11. 8 Bit
  12. 4 Kings
  13. SouL
  14. Element Esports
  15. VSG Crawlers
  16. Leg Stump
  17. Initiative Esports
  18. Optimum Esports

Prize pool distribution: Flipkart Vouchers

Winner: 50,000 INR

Runners-up: 25,000 INR

2nd Runners-up: 15,000 INR

Top Fragger: 10,000 INR

The organisers have also announced the commentators and casters for the Pro Gaming Showdown. 8Bit Thug, 8Bit Mamba, Sparki & Mazy will be the commentators for the Pro Gaming Showdown and will keep the viewers entertained.

Published 10 Jul 2020, 10:01 IST
