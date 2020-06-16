Fnatic partners with LOCO for talent and content creation programs

Loco will become the exclusive streaming partners for Fnatic in India.

Over the last few months, LOCO has seen a massive surge in streamer signups.

The LOCO-Fnatic India Greatness Grind stream has brought with it a slew of announcements by Fnatic India PUBG Mobile. The first and most significant news is the birth of the Fnatic Rising Program, which has been initiated to unearth potential PUBG Mobile talent from across India.

A selected player, who successfully finishes the testing period of 7 to 8 months, will go on to get a pro contract, and join the existing lineup of Fnatic India!

Another piece of news to come out of this event is the new partnership between India's leading streaming platform, LOCO, and the world's most popular eSports organisation, Fnatic. As part of this partnership, LOCO will bring on board their app the entire roster of Fnatic India (which includes some of India's leading streamers and gamers), with the latter broadcasting exclusive content on the app.

Fnatic and LOCO create new content

LOCO and Fnatic will also co-create unique eSports content together, including multiple tournaments and non-fiction shows. The two companies believe that eSports content is in its nascent stage, and the coming together of these two organisations — each with strong content pedigree — will deliver unparalleled entertainment to gaming fans in India.

Anirudh Pandita: Founder of Pocket Aces' LOCO.

Reacting on the new, Anirudh Pandita, Founder of Pocket Aces's LOCO, said:

“Fnatic and Pocket Aces share a common vision of building a sustainable eSports ecosystem in India. We want to provide Indian eSports and gaming fans world-class gaming entertainment across formats, and this partnership will ensure that this shared vision is realized very soon. Fnatic has made a strong commitment to Indian gaming, and as the home of Indian gaming, we are delighted to welcome them!”

Nimish Raut, an official member of Team Fnatic and country lead of Team Fnatic India, said:

“At Fnatic, we are dedicated to entertaining our fans through content and new formats of gaming. We believe that eSports has the potential to be the top form of entertainment in this country, and these shared thoughts make Pocket Aces and LOCO the perfect partners as we seek to level-up the content play in India. As a pioneer in the digital content space, Pocket Aces has a history of building entertainment channels from scratch and working with some of the best talents. We are thrilled to be working with LOCO to build the future of eSports and entertainment together.

Over the last few months, LOCO has seen a surge in streamer signups, which has been around 50 times more than expected. Recently, the company also got into an exclusive partnership with another eSports giant — Skyesports — for a 'Grandslam Tournament' across five game titles.

The association between Fnatic and LOCO started early April this year, for a PUBG Mobile charity tournament called #GamingForGood that witnessed a total viewership of 5.8 million.