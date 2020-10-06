Fnatic topple undefeated Gen.G on day 4 of the League of Legends World Championships

Having been scheduled to go up against the undefeated Gen.G on the fourth day of the group stages of the League of Legends World Championships, Fnatic started the match as heavy underdogs.

Having secured a 1-1 record from their previous two matches in the group stages, Fnatic couldn’t settle for anything less than a win. Gen.G were the clear favourites heading into the game, as they had easily dispatched both their previous opponents, and were sitting comfortably at the top with 2 wins under their belt.

With Team SOLOMID playing against LGD Gaming after Fnatic’s match, any slip up from Fnatic, followed by an LGD win, would've made for a dire situation. The reaction from Fnativ though, was one to marvel, as they picked up what was initially touted to be an unlikely victory.

Fnatic topple undefeated Gen.G on day 4 of Worlds

With everything to play for, Fnatic started the game off with a surprise, as they were able to punish Gen.G’s Rakan for the first blood. After Fnatic managed to secure three more kills, Gen.G were forced to commit two TPs to fight, to then retaliate with two kills of their own.

Gen.G continued making early game mistakes which were repeatedly punished by the Fnatic roster, eventually handing them a handsome 3k gold lead at the 10-minute mark. What followed from that point until the 21st minute, was a high paced game of capturing objectives.

After the third drake spawn, the game did calm down a bit as both the sides started grouping up around the drake. Eventually though, it was Fnatic who were able to secure the drake without any casualties. After securing the third drake, Fnatic was chased away from the mid lane jungle. However, they managed to turn around a well-planned team fight from Gen.G, and picked up an important ace.

Fnatic didn’t need a second invitation, as they marched into the Gen.G base to secure an important victory, while also stopping the Korean Powerhouse’s unbeaten run in the renowned tournament.