Fnatic win EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 Phase 1
- Fnatic accrued 198 points, and were followed by Megastars (187 points) and Reckoning Esports (167 points).
- We also look at the 10 qualified teams for Phase 3 of EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1.
Modified 22 Jun 2020, 16:15 IST
Fnatic emerged as champions of EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh's Season 1 Phase 1, accruing 198 points. They were followed by Megastars with 187 points. Orange Rock's GiLL was top of the kills leaderboard with 39 kills, followed by Rvng Akshay with 27 kills.
EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 Phase 1 saw 10 out of 22 pro teams qualify to Phase 3 (finals), while Phase 2 is scheduled from 22nd June (today) to 16th July for the underdog teams. Trinity Gaming, in association with Esports Network, is hosting this PUBG Mobile tournament, which is a three-phase event with pro and underdog teams.
- Total prize pool is 2,50,000 INR
EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh PHASE 1
- Pro teams
- 18th June to 21 June
- INR 1,00,000 prize pool
10 teams qualified for Phase 3:
- FNATIC
- MEGA STARS
- RECKONING ESPORTS
- ORANGE ROCK
- HYDRA
- RVNG
- SYNERGE
- GODLIKE
- 4KING
- CELTZ
OVERALL PUBG MOBILE STANDINGS:
- FNATIC - 198 POINTS
- MEGA STARS - 187 POINTS
- RECKONING ESPORTS - 167 POINTS
- ORANGE ROCK - 165 POINTS
- HYDRA - 159 POINTS
- RVNG - 155 POINTS
- SYNERGE - 140 POINTS
- GODLIKE - 123 POINTS
- 4KING - 123 POINTS
- CELTZ - 117 POINTS
- VSG CRAWLERS - 116 POINTS
- TENET - 114 POINTS
- INS - 113 POINTS
- 8BIT - 94 POINTS
- POWER HOUSE - 85 POINTS
- INSANE - 77 POINTS
- TEAM IND - 68 POINTS
- RIP OFFICIAL - 66 POINTS
- MARCOS GAMING - 37 POINTS
- SOUL - 32 POINTS
- 7SEAS - 29 POINTS
- TSM-ENTITY - 23 POINTS
TOP FRAGGERS:
- OR GILL - 39 KILLS
- RVNG AKSHAY - 27 KILLS
- CLOWNY - 22 KILLS
- FRAGOP - 22KILLS
- MEAGA VEXE - 21 KILLS
PRIZE POOL DISTRIBUTION:
- First Place - INR 40,000 (FNATIC)
- Second Place - INR 25,000 (MEGA STARS)
- Third Place - INR 15,000 (RECKONING ESPORTS)
- Fourth Place - INR 5,000 (ORANGE ROCK)
- Fifth Place - INR 5,000 (HYDRA)
PHASE 2: STARTING TODAY
Underdog teams
- 22nd June to 16th July
- INR 50,000 prize pool
PHASE 3:
- Pros vs Underdogs
- Top 10 teams each from Phase 1 and Phase 2
- 17th July to 19th July
- 6 PM to 9 PM
- INR 100,000 prize pool
