Fnatic win EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 Phase 1

Fnatic accrued 198 points, and were followed by Megastars (187 points) and Reckoning Esports (167 points).

We also look at the 10 qualified teams for Phase 3 of EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1.

Fnatic clinched the EWar Mahayudh Season 1 Phase 1

Fnatic emerged as champions of EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh's Season 1 Phase 1, accruing 198 points. They were followed by Megastars with 187 points. Orange Rock's GiLL was top of the kills leaderboard with 39 kills, followed by Rvng Akshay with 27 kills.

EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 Phase 1 saw 10 out of 22 pro teams qualify to Phase 3 (finals), while Phase 2 is scheduled from 22nd June (today) to 16th July for the underdog teams. Trinity Gaming, in association with Esports Network, is hosting this PUBG Mobile tournament, which is a three-phase event with pro and underdog teams.

Total prize pool is 2,50,000 INR

EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh PHASE 1

Pro teams

18th June to 21 June

INR 1,00,000 prize pool

10 teams qualified for Phase 3:

FNATIC MEGA STARS RECKONING ESPORTS ORANGE ROCK HYDRA RVNG SYNERGE GODLIKE 4KING CELTZ

OVERALL PUBG MOBILE STANDINGS:

FNATIC - 198 POINTS MEGA STARS - 187 POINTS RECKONING ESPORTS - 167 POINTS ORANGE ROCK - 165 POINTS HYDRA - 159 POINTS RVNG - 155 POINTS SYNERGE - 140 POINTS GODLIKE - 123 POINTS 4KING - 123 POINTS CELTZ - 117 POINTS VSG CRAWLERS - 116 POINTS TENET - 114 POINTS INS - 113 POINTS 8BIT - 94 POINTS POWER HOUSE - 85 POINTS INSANE - 77 POINTS TEAM IND - 68 POINTS RIP OFFICIAL - 66 POINTS MARCOS GAMING - 37 POINTS SOUL - 32 POINTS 7SEAS - 29 POINTS TSM-ENTITY - 23 POINTS

TOP FRAGGERS:

OR GILL - 39 KILLS RVNG AKSHAY - 27 KILLS CLOWNY - 22 KILLS FRAGOP - 22KILLS MEAGA VEXE - 21 KILLS

PRIZE POOL DISTRIBUTION:

First Place - INR 40,000 (FNATIC) Second Place - INR 25,000 (MEGA STARS) Third Place - INR 15,000 (RECKONING ESPORTS) Fourth Place - INR 5,000 (ORANGE ROCK) Fifth Place - INR 5,000 (HYDRA)

PHASE 2: STARTING TODAY

Underdog teams

22nd June to 16th July

INR 50,000 prize pool

PHASE 3:

Pros vs Underdogs

Top 10 teams each from Phase 1 and Phase 2

17th July to 19th July

6 PM to 9 PM

INR 100,000 prize pool